Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,058 in the last 365 days.

Southern California Edison Declares Dividends

The Board of Directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends:

  • A quarterly dividend on the Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II's 5.10% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III's 5.75% Trust Preference Securities.

  • A quarterly dividend on the Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV's 5.375% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V's 5.45% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities.

Each of these dividends is to be paid on June 15, 2023, to the applicable holders of record on June 14, 2023.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International EIX company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation's largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005965/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Southern California Edison Declares Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more