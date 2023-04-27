SM ENERGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

EXECUTION DRIVES PRODUCTION OUTPERFORMANCE; 1.4 MILLION SHARES REPURCHASED

Highlights include:

Growing profitability. In the first quarter 2023, net income was $198.6 million , or $1.62 per diluted common share, up more than 300% compared with the prior year period. Adjusted net income (1) was $1.33 per diluted common share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $331.6 million and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) was $401.4 million .

In the first quarter 2023, net income was , or per diluted common share, up more than 300% compared with the prior year period. Adjusted net income was per diluted common share. Net cash provided by operating activities was and Adjusted EBITDAX was . Exceeding production guidance. Production for the first quarter 2023 was 13.2 MMBoe, or 146.4 MBoe/d, at 43% oil. Production was approximately 178,000 Boe above the mid-point of guidance, primarily due to outperformance from new South Texas wells, including outperformance from a seven-well pad that turned-in-line one week earlier than initially planned.

Production for the first quarter 2023 was 13.2 MMBoe, or 146.4 MBoe/d, at 43% oil. Production was approximately 178,000 Boe above the mid-point of guidance, primarily due to outperformance from new wells, including outperformance from a seven-well pad that turned-in-line one week earlier than initially planned. Delivering capital returns to stockholders. The Company repurchased 1,413,758 shares of its common stock during the first quarter. In combination with the $0.15 per share quarterly dividend paid February 6, 2023 , return of capital to stockholders totaled $58.3 million in the quarter. Since announcing the return of capital program, the Company has returned $133.9 million to stockholders, inclusive of dividends and common stock repurchases.

The Company repurchased 1,413,758 shares of its common stock during the first quarter. In combination with the per share quarterly dividend paid , return of capital to stockholders totaled in the quarter. Since announcing the return of capital program, the Company has returned to stockholders, inclusive of dividends and common stock repurchases. Driving capital efficiency. First quarter capital expenditures of $240.7 million , adjusted for an increase in capital accruals of $66.9 million , totaled $307.6 million . (1) Capital expenditures included $9.9 million for leasehold acquisitions in the Midland Basin that were not considered in guidance.

First quarter capital expenditures of , adjusted for an increase in capital accruals of , totaled . Capital expenditures included for leasehold acquisitions in the Basin that were not considered in guidance. Maintaining low leverage and strong liquidity. In April 2023 , the Company's lenders under its senior secured revolving credit facility reaffirmed the borrowing base at $2.5 billion and lender commitments at $1.25 billion , a testament to the quality of the Company's asset base in a changing commodity price environment. At first quarter-end, there was zero drawn on the Company's credit facility and Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX (1) was 0.6 times.

In , the Company's lenders under its senior secured revolving credit facility reaffirmed the borrowing base at and lender commitments at , a testament to the quality of the Company's asset base in a changing commodity price environment. At first quarter-end, there was zero drawn on the Company's credit facility and Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX was 0.6 times. Stewardship recognition. SM Energy received a score of A- from CDP for supplier engagement, exceeding CDP's North American regional and E&P peer group averages. The Company considers environmental stewardship one component of being a premier operator.

President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "During the first quarter, we delivered on each of our core strategic objectives for 2023. Return of capital to stockholders totaled $58.3 million in the quarter and $133.9 million since inception of the program in September 2022. This equates to an approximate 4% yield to market capitalization over a less than 8-month period. Our focus on operational execution delivered higher than projected production, early completion of a seven-well pad in South Texas and pads with top tier lateral length wells in the Midland Basin, while our emphasis on building inventory led to the acquisition of approximately 6,300 net leasehold acres in the Midland Basin. We are off to a strong start in 2023."

PRODUCTION BY OPERATING AREA









Midland Basin South Texas Total Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d) 4,239 / 47.1 1,424 / 15.8 5,664 / 62.9 Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d) 14,471 / 160.8 17,760 / 197.3 32,232 / 358.1 NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d) 5 / - 2,138 / 23.8 2,142 / 23.8 Total (MBoe / MBoe/d) 6,656 / 74.0 6,522 / 72.5 13,178 / 146.4 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.







First quarter production volumes were 13.2 MMBoe, or 146.4 MBoe/d. Volumes were approximately 51% from the Midland Basin and 49% from South Texas, and were 43% oil.

First quarter volumes in South Texas benefited from early time outperformance from all 16 new wells turned-in-line during the quarter. This includes seven wells located in the liquids-rich northern area that have yet to reach peak rates, which came on one week early with higher liquids content than projected.

REALIZED PRICES BY OPERATING AREA









Midland Basin South Texas Total (Pre/Post-hedge)(1) Oil ($/Bbl) $75.51 $70.71 $74.31 / $73.21 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $3.44 $2.47 $2.91 / $3.26 NGLs ($/Bbl) nm $26.21 $26.24 / $26.24 Per Boe $55.61 $30.77 $43.31 / $43.70 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.







The first quarter average realized price before the effect of hedges was $43.31 per Boe, and the average realized price after the effect of hedges (post-hedge) was $43.70 per Boe.(1)

Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $76.13 /Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $3.42 /MMBtu and OPIS Composite NGLs at $30.95 /Bbl.

/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at /MMBtu and OPIS Composite NGLs at /Bbl. The effect of commodity derivative settlements for the first quarter was a gain of $0.39 per Boe, or $5.1 million .

per Boe, or . The realized price for natural gas continued to be affected by wider differentials at the Midland and Houston regional trading hubs.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying slide deck.

NET INCOME, NET INCOME PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

First quarter 2023 net income was $198.6 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $48.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. The current year period included a 4% decline in production volumes and a 13% decline in the average realized price per Boe after derivative settlements, while benefiting from lower interest expense and a (non-cash) net derivative gain. The higher prior year period total oil, gas, and NGL production revenue and other income was partially offset by a (non-cash) net derivative loss.

First quarter 2023 net cash provided by operating activities of $331.6 million before net change in working capital of $26.2 million totaled $357.9 million(1) compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $342.1 million before net change in working capital of $138.0 million that totaled $480.1 million for the same period in 2022. The $122.2 million, or 25%, decline in the current year period is primarily due to decreased realized prices for natural gas and NGLs after the effect of derivative settlements and reduced oil volumes.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX,(1) ADJUSTED NET INCOME,(1) AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1)

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $401.4 million, down $123.2 million, or 23%, from $524.6 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to decreased realized prices for natural gas and NGLs after the effect of derivative settlements and reduced oil volumes.

First quarter 2023 Adjusted net income(1) was $162.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, which compares with Adjusted net income(1) of $245.9 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022.

At March 31, 2023, Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 0.6 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW(1)

On March 31, 2023, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $1.6 billion with zero drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility, and cash and cash equivalents were $477.9 million. Net debt(1) was $1.1 billion.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company's lenders under its senior secured revolving credit facility reaffirmed the borrowing base at $2.5 billion and lender commitments at $1.25 billion.

First quarter 2023 capital expenditures of $240.7 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $66.9 million were $307.6 million,(1) which included $9.9 million for the acquisition of leasehold acreage in the Midland Basin that was not considered in guidance. Capital activity during the quarter included drilling 15 net wells, of which 7 were in South Texas and 8 were in the Midland Basin, and adding 26 net flowing completions, of which 16 were in South Texas and 10 were in the Midland Basin. In South Texas, the Company optimized drilling efficiencies by replacing four planned 5,000 foot lateral wells with four average 11,700 foot lateral wells, thereby extending the drilling time of two pads into the second quarter. Capital expenditures before acquisition costs were below the guidance range of $320-330 million, primarily due to timing and deferred facilities costs.

During the first quarter 2023, net cash provided by operating activities of $331.6 million before net change in working capital of $26.2 million totaled $357.9 million,(1) and capital expenditures of $240.7 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $66.9 million totaled $307.6 million,(1) delivering Adjusted free cash flow of $50.3 million.(1)

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As entered into as of April 24, 2023, commodity derivative positions for the second through fourth quarters of 2023 include:

Oil: Approximately 30% of expected 2Q-4Q 2023 oil production is hedged to contract prices in the Midland Basin at an average price of $75.29 /Bbl (weighted-average of collar floors and swaps, excludes basis swaps).

Basin at an average price of /Bbl (weighted-average of collar floors and swaps, excludes basis swaps). Oil, Midland Basin differential: Approximately 4,100 MBbls are hedged to the local price point at a positive $0.92 /Bbl basis.

Basin differential: Approximately 4,100 MBbls are hedged to the local price point at a positive /Bbl basis. Natural gas: Slightly less than 30% of 2Q-4Q 2023 expected natural gas production is hedged at an average price of $4.03 /MMBtu (weighted-average of collar floors and swaps, excludes basis swaps).

A detailed schedule of these and other derivative positions are provided in the 1Q23 accompanying slide deck.

2023 OPERATING PLAN AND GUIDANCE

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and timing of, capital accruals. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.

GUIDANCE FULL YEAR 2023:

Guidance metrics for full year 2023 are unchanged.

GUIDANCE SECOND QUARTER 2023:

Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals), excluding acquisitions: $295 -315 million. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects to drill approximately 17 net wells, of which 10 are planned for South Texas and 7 are planned for the Midland Basin, and turn-in-line approximately 22 net wells, of which 8 are planned for South Texas and 14 are planned for the Midland Basin.

-315 million. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects to drill approximately 17 net wells, of which 10 are planned for and 7 are planned for the Basin, and turn-in-line approximately 22 net wells, of which 8 are planned for and 14 are planned for the Basin. Production: 13.3-13.5 MMBoe or 146-148 MBoe/d, at 42-43% oil and 59-60% liquids.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2023

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) March 31,

December 31, ASSETS 2023

2022 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 477,869

$ 444,998 Accounts receivable 187,810

233,297 Derivative assets 81,062

48,677 Prepaid expenses and other 9,535

10,231 Total current assets 756,276

737,203 Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 10,483,159

10,258,368 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (6,339,303)

(6,188,147) Unproved oil and gas properties, net of valuation allowance of $37,904 and $38,008,

respectively 497,127

487,192 Wells in progress 342,875

287,267 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $57,338 and $56,512,

respectively 45,694

38,099 Total property and equipment, net 5,029,552

4,882,779 Noncurrent assets:





Derivative assets 15,373

24,465 Other noncurrent assets 68,957

71,592 Total noncurrent assets 84,330

96,057 Total assets $ 5,870,158

$ 5,716,039 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 522,279

$ 532,289 Derivative liabilities 30,723

56,181 Other current liabilities 10,144

10,114 Total current liabilities 563,146

598,584 Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility —

— Senior Notes, net 1,572,991

1,572,210 Asset retirement obligations 110,163

108,233 Deferred income taxes 330,782

280,811 Derivative liabilities 3,639

1,142 Other noncurrent liabilities 59,642

69,601 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,077,217

2,031,997 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:

120,517,918 and 121,931,676 shares, respectively 1,205

1,219 Additional paid-in capital 1,743,567

1,779,703 Retained earnings 1,489,032

1,308,558 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,009)

(4,022) Total stockholders' equity 3,229,795

3,085,458 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,870,158

$ 5,716,039

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2023

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Operating revenues and other income:





Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $ 570,778

$ 858,721 Other operating income 2,727

1,055 Total operating revenues and other income 573,505

859,776 Operating expenses:





Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 142,348

144,691 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 154,189

159,481 Exploration (1) 18,428

9,046 General and administrative (1) 27,669

24,996 Net derivative (gain) loss (2) (51,329)

418,521 Other operating expense, net 10,153

1,305 Total operating expenses 301,458

758,040 Income from operations 272,047

101,736 Interest expense (22,459)

(39,387) Other non-operating income (expense), net 4,470

(724) Income before income taxes 254,058

61,625 Income tax expense (55,506)

(12,861) Net income $ 198,552

$ 48,764







Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 121,671

121,907 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 122,294

124,179 Basic net income per common share $ 1.63

$ 0.40 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.62

$ 0.39 Dividends per common share $ 0.15

$ 0.01







(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:





Exploration expense $ 951

$ 991 General and administrative expense 3,367

3,283 Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 4,318

$ 4,274







(2) The net derivative (gain) loss line item consists of the following:





Derivative settlement (gain) loss $ (5,076)

$ 168,183 (Gain) loss on fair value changes (46,253)

250,338 Total net derivative (gain) loss $ (51,329)

$ 418,521

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2023























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)







Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Retained

Earnings

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock









Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2022 121,931,676

$ 1,219

$ 1,779,703

$ 1,308,558

$ (4,022)

$ 3,085,458 Net income —

—

—

198,552

—

198,552 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

13

13 Cash dividends declared, $0.15 per share —

—

—

(18,078)

—

(18,078) Stock-based compensation expense —

—

4,318

—

—

4,318 Purchase of shares under Stock

Repurchase Program (1,413,758)

(14)

(40,454)

—

—

(40,468) Balances, March 31, 2023 120,517,918

$ 1,205

$ 1,743,567

$ 1,489,032

$ (4,009)

$ 3,229,795









Additional

Paid-in

Capital





Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

Common Stock



Retained

Earnings





Shares

Amount







Balances, December 31, 2021 121,862,248

$ 1,219

$ 1,840,228

$ 234,533

$ (12,849)

$ 2,063,131 Net income —

—

—

48,764

—

48,764 Other comprehensive income —

—

—

—

182

182 Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share —

—

—

(1,218)

—

(1,218) Issuance of common stock upon vesting

of RSUs, net of shares used for tax

withholdings 1,929

—

(24)

—

—

(24) Stock-based compensation expense —

—

4,274

—

—

4,274 Balances, March 31, 2022 121,864,177

$ 1,219

$ 1,844,478

$ 282,079

$ (12,667)

$ 2,115,109

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2023

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 198,552

$ 48,764 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 154,189

159,481 Stock-based compensation expense 4,318

4,274 Net derivative (gain) loss (51,329)

418,521 Derivative settlement gain (loss) 5,076

(168,183) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,371

4,010 Deferred income taxes 49,968

11,948 Other, net (4,295)

1,239 Net change in working capital (26,216)

(137,962) Net cash provided by operating activities 331,634

342,092







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (240,712)

(150,127) Other, net 307

— Net cash used in investing activities (240,405)

(150,127)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Cash paid to repurchase Senior Notes —

(104,770) Repurchase of common stock (40,068)

— Dividends paid (18,290)

— Other, net —

(24) Net cash used in financing activities (58,358)

(104,794)







Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 32,871

87,171 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 444,998

332,716 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 477,869

$ 419,887







Supplemental schedule of additional cash flow information:





Operating activities:





Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ (33,882)

$ (64,204) Investing activities:





Increase in capital expenditure accruals and other $ 66,873

$ 15,627



DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND METRICS AS CALCULATED BY THE COMPANY

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures and metrics, which are used by management and the investment community to assess the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows, as well as compare performance from period to period and across the Company's peer group. The Company believes these measures and metrics are widely used by the investment community, including investors, research analysts and others, to evaluate and compare recurring financial results among upstream oil and gas companies in making investment decisions or recommendations. These measures and metrics, as presented, may have differing calculations among companies and investment professionals and may not be directly comparable to the same measures and metrics provided by others. A non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of a company's financial or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX : Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and asset retirement obligation liability accretion expense, exploration expense, property abandonment and impairment expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, derivative gains and losses net of settlements, gains and losses on divestitures, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and can exclude items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure that the Company believes provides useful additional information to investors and analysts, as a performance measure, for analysis of the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration, development, acquisitions, and to service debt. The Company is also subject to financial covenants under the Company's Credit Agreement, a material source of liquidity for the Company, based on Adjusted EBITDAX ratios. Please reference the Company's first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q and the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for discussion of the Credit Agreement and its covenants.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share : Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share excludes certain items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results, including items that are generally non-recurring in nature or whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. These items include non-cash and other adjustments, such as derivative gains and losses net of settlements, impairments, net (gain) loss on divestiture activity, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and accruals for non-recurring matters. The Company uses these measures to evaluate the comparability of the Company's ongoing operational results and trends and believes these measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis.

Adjusted free cash flow : Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital less capital expenditures before increase (decrease) in capital expenditure accruals and other. The Company uses this measure as representative of the cash from operations, in excess of capital expenditures that provides liquidity to fund discretionary obligations such as debt reduction, returning cash to stockholders or expanding the business.

Net debt : Net debt is calculated as the total principal amount of outstanding senior notes plus amounts drawn on the revolving credit facility less cash and cash equivalents (also referred to as total funded debt). The Company uses net debt as a measure of financial position and believes this measure provides useful additional information to investors to evaluate the Company's capital structure and financial leverage.

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX : Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX is calculated as Net Debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above) for the trailing twelve-month period (also referred to as leverage ratio). A variation of this calculation is a financial covenant under the Company's Credit Agreement. The Company and the investment community may use this metric in understanding the Company's ability to service its debt and identify trends in its leverage position. The Company reconciles the two non-GAAP measure components of this calculation.

Post-hedge: Post-hedge is calculated as the average realized price after the effects of commodity derivative settlements. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and the investment community to understand the effects of commodity derivative settlements on average realized price.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2023



















Production Data



















For the Three Months Ended

Percent Change Between

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

1Q23 &

4Q22

1Q23 &

1Q22

2023

2022

2022



Realized sales price (before the effect of derivative settlements): Oil (per Bbl) $ 74.31

$ 82.35

$ 94.03

(10) %

(21) % Gas (per Mcf) $ 2.91

$ 4.52

$ 5.42

(36) %

(46) % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 26.24

$ 26.10

$ 38.56

1 %

(32) % Equivalent (per Boe) $ 43.31

$ 50.92

$ 62.25

(15) %

(30) % Realized sales price (including the effect of derivative settlements): Oil (per Bbl) $ 73.21

$ 67.30

$ 74.03

9 %

(1) % Gas (per Mcf) $ 3.26

$ 3.60

$ 4.56

(9) %

(29) % NGLs (per Bbl) $ 26.24

$ 25.83

$ 32.89

2 %

(20) % Equivalent (per Boe) $ 43.70

$ 42.12

$ 50.06

4 %

(13) % Net production volumes: (1) Oil (MMBbl) 5.7

5.7

6.5

(1) %

(12) % Gas (Bcf) 32.2

32.1

31.4

— %

3 % NGLs (MMBbl) 2.1

2.1

2.1

3 %

2 % Equivalent (MMBoe) 13.2

13.1

13.8

— %

(4) % Average net daily production: (1) Oil (MBbl per day) 62.9

62.0

71.8

1 %

(12) % Gas (MMcf per day) 358.1

348.9

348.4

3 %

3 % NGLs (MBbl per day) 23.8

22.7

23.4

5 %

2 % Equivalent (MBoe per day) 146.4

142.9

153.3

2 %

(4) % Per Boe data:

















Lease operating expense $ 5.16

$ 5.20

$ 4.25

(1) %

21 % Transportation costs $ 2.81

$ 2.86

$ 2.74

(2) %

3 % Production taxes $ 2.02

$ 2.43

$ 2.93

(17) %

(31) % Ad valorem tax expense $ 0.81

$ 0.97

$ 0.58

(16) %

40 % General and administrative (2) $ 2.10

$ 2.50

$ 1.81

(16) %

16 % Derivative settlement gain (loss) $ 0.39

$ (8.80)

$ (12.19)

104 %

103 % Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion $ 11.70

$ 10.93

$ 11.56

7 %

1 %



















(1) Amounts and percentage changes may not calculate due to rounding. (2) Includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense per Boe of $0.26, $0.30, and $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December

31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2023





Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation (1)









(in thousands)





















Reconciliation of net income (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating

activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP): For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

For the Trailing

Twelve Months

ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 198,552

$ 48,764

$ 1,261,740 Interest expense 22,459

39,387

103,418 Income tax expense 55,506

12,861

326,463 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation

liability accretion 154,189

159,481

598,488 Exploration (2) 17,477

8,055

60,400 Stock-based compensation expense 4,318

4,274

18,816 Net derivative (gain) loss (51,329)

418,521

(95,838) Derivative settlement gain (loss) 5,076

(168,183)

(537,441) Net loss on extinguishment of debt —

379

67,226 Other, net (4,854)

1,025

(8,154) Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 401,394

$ 524,564

$ 1,795,118 Interest expense (22,459)

(39,387)

(103,418) Income tax expense (55,506)

(12,861)

(326,463) Exploration (2)(3) (8,181)

(8,055)

(36,936) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,371

4,010

7,642 Deferred income taxes 49,968

11,948

307,077 Other, net (8,737)

(165)

(6,755) Net change in working capital (26,216)

(137,962)

39,683 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 331,634

$ 342,092

$ 1,675,948











(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is a component of the exploration expense and general and administrative expense line items on the unaudited condensed

consolidated statements of operations. Therefore, the exploration line items shown in the reconciliation above will vary from the amount shown on the unaudited

condensed consolidated statements of operations for the component of stock-based compensation expense recorded to exploration expense. (3) For the three and trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023, amount excludes certain capital expenditures related to unsuccessful exploration activity for one well that

experienced technical issues during the drilling phase. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023, amount also excludes certain capital expenditures related to

unsuccessful exploration efforts outside of the Company's core areas of operation.

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2023

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (1) (in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP): For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 198,552

$ 48,764 Net derivative (gain) loss (51,329)

418,521 Derivative settlement gain (loss) 5,076

(168,183) Other, net (152)

1,443 Tax effect of adjustments (2) 10,070

(54,636) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 162,217

$ 245,909







Diluted net income per common share (GAAP) $ 1.62

$ 0.39 Net derivative (gain) loss (0.42)

3.37 Derivative settlement gain (loss) 0.04

(1.35) Other, net 0.01

0.01 Tax effect of adjustments (2) 0.08

(0.44) Adjusted net income per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 1.33

$ 1.98







Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 121,671

121,907 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 122,294

124,179







Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.













(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) The tax effect of adjustments for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023, and

2022, was calculated using a tax rate of 21.7%. This rate approximates the Company's

statutory tax rate for the respective periods, as adjusted for ordinary permanent differences.



Reconciliation of Total Principal Amount of Debt to Net Debt (1) (in thousands)

As of March 31, 2023 Principal amount of Senior Notes (2) $ 1,585,144 Revolving credit facility (2) — Total principal amount of debt (GAAP) 1,585,144 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 477,869 Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 1,107,275



(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above. (2) Amounts are from Note 5 - Long-term Debt in Part I, Item I of the Company's Form 10-Q as of March 31, 2023.



Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) (in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 331,634

$ 342,092 Net change in working capital 26,216

137,962 Cash flow from operations before net change in working capital (non-GAAP) 357,850

480,054







Capital expenditures (GAAP) 240,712

150,127 Increase in capital expenditure accruals and other 66,873

15,627 Capital expenditures before accruals and other (non-GAAP) 307,585

165,754







Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 50,265

$ 314,300







(1) See "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures and Metrics as Calculated by the Company" above.

