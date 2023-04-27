LTC Reports 2023 First Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activities

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC ("LTC" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net income available to common stockholders $ 32,929 $ 14,275 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.36 NAREIT funds from operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders $ 27,200 $ 23,611 NAREIT diluted FFO per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 27,462 $ 24,034 Funds available for distribution ("FAD") $ 30,085 $ 25,118 FAD, excluding non-recurring items $ 28,515 $ 25,118

First quarter 2023 financial results were impacted by:

Higher rental income from transitioned portfolios, the acquisition of four skilled nursing centers during the 2022 second quarter, completed development projects and annual rent escalations. The increase in rental income was partially offset by 2023 first quarter sales, discussed below, and 2022 second quarter sale of three assisted living communities and a skilled nursing center.

Higher interest income from financing receivables due to the acquisition of 11 assisted living and memory care communities during 2023 first quarter, and three skilled nursing centers during the 2022 third quarter. These acquisitions are being accounted for as financing receivables in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

Higher interest income from mortgage loans resulting from mortgage loan originations in the 2023 first quarter and 2022 second quarter.

Higher interest and other income due to the payoff of two mezzanine loans and the related exit IRR and prepayment fee during the 2023 first quarter, and a mezzanine loan origination during the 2022 first quarter.

Higher interest expense due to a higher outstanding balance and higher interest rates on LTC's revolving line of credit, and the issuance of $75.0 million senior unsecured notes during the 2022 second quarter, partially offset by scheduled principal paydowns on the Company's senior unsecured notes.

Higher provision for credit losses resulting from more originations in the first quarter of 2023, than in the same quarter in 2022.

Higher general and administrative expenses due to higher non-cash compensation and increases in overall costs due to inflationary pressures and the timing of certain expenditures.

The recording of a $434,000 impairment loss related to a 70-unit assisted living community. See subsequent events below for further discussion.

During the first quarter of 2023, LTC completed the following:

As previously announced, invested $128.3 million in 12 assisted living and memory care communities as follows: Entered into a $121.3 million joint venture ("JV") with an existing LTC operator, and contributed $117.5 million into the JV that purchased 11 assisted living and memory care communities with a total of 523 units. The communities are located in North Carolina and are operated under a 10-year master lease, with two five-year renewal options. The initial annual rent is at a rate of 7.25%, increasing to 7.50% in year three, then escalating thereafter based on CPI, subject to a floor of 2% and ceiling of 4%. The master lease provides the operator with the option to buy up to 50% of the properties at the beginning of the third lease year, and the remaining properties at the beginning of the fourth lease year through the end of the sixth lease year, with an exit IRR of 9.00% on any portion of the properties being purchased. LTC consolidates the joint venture's acquired properties and the acquisition is accounted for as a financing receivable due to the seller's purchase option. LTC expects to record consolidated GAAP and cash rent interest income from financing receivable during 2023 of $9.7 million and $8.8 million, respectively, related to the joint venture investment; Originated a $10.8 million mortgage loan secured by a 45-unit memory care community located in North Carolina. The loan carries a two-year term with an interest-only rate of 7.25% and an IRR of 9.00%;

As previously announced, invested $51.1 million in a 203-unit independent living, assisted living, and memory care community located in Georgia through participation in an existing senior mortgage loan by refinancing existing banks including LTC's outstanding $7.5 million mezzanine loan. The rate on the senior mortgage loan, which expires in October 2024, is 7.50%, with an IRR of 7.75%;

As discussed above, a $7.5 million mezzanine loan was prepaid in connection with LTC's $51.1 million investment in an existing mortgage loan. In connection with the mezzanine loan prepayment, LTC recorded $1.4 million of interest income related to the exit IRR;

As previously announced, received $4.5 million from a mezzanine loan prepayment, which includes a prepayment fee and the exit IRR totaling $190,000. The mezzanine loan was related to a 136-unit independent living community in Oregon;

As previously announced, sold two skilled nursing centers with a total of 235 beds located in New Mexico for $21.3 million, and recorded a gain on sale of $15.3 million;

Sold a 60-unit assisted living community in Kentucky for $11.0 million;

Provided $645,000 of abated rent to the same operator for which LTC has been providing assistance;

Paid $7.0 million in regular scheduled principal payments under the Company's senior unsecured notes;

Borrowed $140.1 million under the Company's revolving line of credit primarily for investments in 2023; and

Sold 48,500 shares of LTC's common stock for $1.8 million in net proceeds under its equity distribution agreements.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, LTC completed the following:

Sold a 70-unit assisted living community located in Florida for $4.9 million. In connection with the sale, LTC recorded a $434,000 impairment loss during the first quarter of 2023, as discussed above;

Repaid $6.0 million under its unsecured revolving line of credit;

Agreed to defer up to $1.5 million in interest payments due on a mortgage loan secured by 15 skilled nursing centers located in Michigan which are operated by Prestige Healthcare. The deferral will be available from May through September 2023 capped at $300,000 per month;

Agreed to defer each of April and May 2023 rent of $467,000 for an operator for whom LTC previously provided assistance. LTC is in the process of transitioning this portfolio of eight assisted living communities with a total of 500 units to another LTC operator, and expect to complete the transaction during the 2023 second quarter. After the portfolio is transitioned, cash rent will be based on mutually agreed fair market rent; and

Provided $215,000 of abated rent in April 2023 to the same operator for whom abated rent has been previously provided. LTC has agreed to provide rent abatements up to $215,000 for each of May and June 2023.

About LTC

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental income $ 31,735 $ 30,324 Interest income from financing receivables(1) 3,751 — Interest income from mortgage loans 11,244 9,636 Interest and other income 2,770 827 Total revenues 49,500 40,787 Expenses: Interest expense 10,609 7,143 Depreciation and amortization 9,210 9,438 Impairment loss 434 — Provision for credit losses 1,731 354 Transaction costs 117 32 Property tax expense 3,293 3,982 General and administrative expenses 6,294 5,808 Total expenses 31,688 26,757 Other operating income: Gain on sale of real estate, net 15,373 102 Operating income 33,185 14,132 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 376 375 Net income 33,561 14,507 Income allocated to non-controlling interests (427 ) (95 ) Net income attributable to LTC Properties, Inc. 33,134 14,412 Income allocated to participating securities (205 ) (137 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 32,929 $ 14,275 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per common share: Basic 41,082 39,199 Diluted 41,189 39,349 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.57

_______________ (1) Represents rental income from acquisitions through sale-leaseback transactions, subject to leases which contain purchase options. In accordance with GAAP, the properties are required to be presented as financing receivables on our Consolidated Balance Sheets and the rental income to be presented as Interest income from financing receivables on our Consolidated Statements of Income.

Supplemental Reporting Measures

FFO and FAD are supplemental measures of a real estate investment trust's ("REIT") financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Investors, analysts and the Company use FFO and FAD as supplemental measures of operating performance. The Company believes FFO and FAD are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of a REIT. Real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, but cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. We believe that by excluding the effect of historical cost depreciation, which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO and FAD facilitate like comparisons of operating performance between periods. Occasionally, the Company may exclude non-recurring items from FFO and FAD in order to allow investors, analysts and our management to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items.

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), means net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on the sale of real estate and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO to that of other REITs.

We define FAD as FFO excluding the effects of straight-line rent, amortization of lease inducement, effective interest income, deferred income from unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation charges, capitalized interest and non-cash interest charges. GAAP requires rental revenues related to non-contingent leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. This method results in rental income in the early years of a lease that is higher than actual cash received, creating a straight-line rent receivable asset included in our consolidated balance sheet. At some point during the lease, depending on its terms, cash rent payments exceed the straight-line rent which results in the straight-line rent receivable asset decreasing to zero over the remainder of the lease term. Effective interest method, as required by GAAP, is a technique for calculating the actual interest rate for the term of a mortgage loan based on the initial origination value. Similar to the accounting methodology of straight-line rent, the actual interest rate is higher than the stated interest rate in the early years of the mortgage loan thus creating an effective interest receivable asset included in the interest receivable line item in our consolidated balance sheet and reduces down to zero when, at some point during the mortgage loan, the stated interest rate is higher than the actual interest rate. FAD is useful in analyzing the portion of cash flow that is available for distribution to stockholders. Investors, analysts and the Company utilize FAD as an indicator of common dividend potential. The FAD payout ratio, which represents annual distributions to common shareholders expressed as a percentage of FAD, facilitates the comparison of dividend coverage between REITs.

While the Company uses FFO and FAD as supplemental performance measures of our cash flow generated by operations and cash available for distribution to stockholders, such measures are not representative of cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered an alternative to net income available to common stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD

The following table reconciles GAAP net income available to common stockholders to each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP net income available to common stockholders $ 32,929 $ 14,275 Add: Impairment loss 434 — Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,210 9,438 Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net (15,373 ) (102 ) NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 27,200 23,611 Add: Non-recurring items 262 (1) 423 (4) FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 27,462 $ 24,034 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 27,200 $ 23,611 Non-cash income: Add: straight-line rental adjustment 465 234 Add: amortization of lease incentives 209 396 (5) Less: Effective interest income (1,608 ) (1,402 ) Net non-cash income (934 ) (772 ) Non-cash expense: Add: Non-cash compensation charges 2,088 1,925 Add: Provision for credit losses 1,731 (2) 354 (6) Net non-cash expense 3,819 2,279 Funds available for distribution (FAD) $ 30,085 $ 25,118 Less: Non-recurring income (1,570 ) (3) — Funds available for distribution (FAD), excluding non-recurring items $ 28,515 $ 25,118 (1) Represents the net of (2) and (3) below. (2) Includes $1,832 of provision for credit losses related to the $121,321 acquisition accounted for as a financing receivable and $61,900 of mortgage loan originations. (3) Represents the prepayment fee and exit IRR related to the payoff of two mezzanine loans. (4) Represents the sum of (5) and (6) below. (5) Includes a lease incentive balance write-off of $173 related to a closed property and subsequent lease termination. (6) Includes $250 of provision for credit losses related to the origination of a $25,000 mezzanine loan during 2022 first quarter.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD (continued)

The following table continues the reconciliation between GAAP net income available to common stockholders and each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 NAREIT Basic FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 27,200 $ 23,611 Weighted average shares used to calculate NAREIT diluted FFO per share attributable to common stockholders 41,189 39,349 Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 27,462 $ 24,171 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FFO, excluding non-recurring items, per share attributable to common stockholders 41,189 39,575 Diluted FAD $ 30,085 $ 25,255 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD per share 41,189 39,575 Diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items $ 28,515 $ 25,255 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items, per share 41,189 39,575

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except per share) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Investments: Land $ 123,338 $ 124,665 Buildings and improvements 1,258,721 1,273,025 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (390,013 ) (389,182 ) Operating real estate property, net 992,046 1,008,508 Properties held-for-sale, net of accumulated depreciation: 2023—$3,088; 2022—$2,305 4,075 10,710 Real property investments, net 996,121 1,019,218 Financing receivables,(1) net of credit loss reserve: 2023—$1,981; 2022—$768 196,096 75,999 Mortgage loans receivable, net of credit loss reserve: 2023—$4,569; 2022—$3,930 452,955 389,728 Real estate investments, net 1,645,172 1,484,945 Notes receivable, net of credit loss reserve: 2023—$469; 2022—$589 46,467 58,383 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 19,340 19,340 Investments, net 1,710,979 1,562,668 Other assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,538 10,379 Debt issue costs related to revolving line of credit 2,132 2,321 Interest receivable 48,079 46,000 Straight-line rent receivable 21,238 21,847 Lease incentives 1,571 1,789 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,319 11,099 Total assets $ 1,798,856 $ 1,656,103 LIABILITIES Revolving line of credit $ 270,100 $ 130,000 Term loans, net of debt issue costs: 2023—$455; 2022—$489 99,545 99,511 Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issue costs: 2023—$1,420; 2022—$1,477 531,400 538,343 Accrued interest 4,122 5,234 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,074 32,708 Total liabilities 934,241 805,796 EQUITY Stockholders' equity: Common stock: $0.01 par value; 60,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 2023—41,396; 2022—41,262 413 412 Capital in excess of par value 933,370 931,124 Cumulative net income 1,577,794 1,544,660 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,357 8,719 Cumulative distributions (1,680,111 ) (1,656,548 ) Total LTC Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity 838,823 828,367 Non-controlling interests 25,792 21,940 Total equity 864,615 850,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,798,856 $ 1,656,103

_______________ (1) Represents acquisitions through sale-leaseback transactions, subject to leases which contain purchase options. In accordance with GAAP, the properties are required to be presented as financing receivables on our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

