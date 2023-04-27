KlearStack, a leading provider of document automation solutions, has released a new e-book titled 'Straight-Through Processing 101: A complete Guide' The e-book highlights the advantages of straight-through processing (STP) in automating document-centric workflows and the benefits it offers to businesses of all sizes.

With STP, businesses can streamline their document processing workflows, eliminate manual intervention, reduce errors, and achieve faster turnaround times. The e-book explains how STP works, the key features of an STP solution, and the benefits it offers to businesses.

KlearStack's Straight-Through Processing leverages advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to automate the entire document processing workflow, from data extraction to validation and processing. By automating document-based workflows, businesses can save time, reduce costs, and improve the accuracy and quality of data.

The e-book also covers some of the common challenges businesses face in automating document-based workflows and how KlearStack's Intelligent document processing solution addresses them. The solution is designed to handle a wide range of document types and formats, making it ideal for businesses with diverse document processing needs.

Commenting on the release of the e-book, KlearStack's CEO, Ashutosh Saitwal, said, "We believe that STP has the potential to transform the document automation industry. With KlearStack's Straight-through Processing, businesses can achieve faster turnaround times, improve data accuracy, and reduce costs, making it a game-changer for businesses of all sizes."

KlearStack's 'Straight-Through Processing: Revolutionizing Document Automation' e-book is a valuable resource for businesses looking to streamline their document-based workflows and leverage the benefits of automation. With its comprehensive coverage of STP and KlearStack's advanced STP solution, the e-book is a must-read for anyone interested in document automation.

About KlearStack

KlearStack is a globally recognized and award-winning Document Intelligence Platform, that provides end-to-end document automation and data extraction solutions to organizations. Their AI-driven technology delivers almost 99% accuracy* in data extraction, improving business efficiency and structuring unstructured data. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, KlearStack has been recognized for its innovative solutions and has won numerous prestigious awards, including the NTT Data Innovation Contest 2020 in Tokyo, the NTT Data Innovation Contest 2019 in India, and the E&Y Risk Innovation Challenge 2019.

