CIDRZ Celebrates 10 Years of VMMC Programming

Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) is recognized as one of the key methods that help to reduce the risk of heterosexual transmission of HIV from women to men by 60 per cent.

For over ten years, the Center for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) has supported the Ministry of Health with VMMC service provision. The CIDRZ programme commenced in April 2013 and managed to circumcise more than 300 000 men in the four supported provinces, Lusaka, Eastern, Western and Southern, in a quest to reduce transmission of HIV.

CIDRZ Chief Medical Officer Dr Carolyn Bolton was full of praises for the CIDRZ VMMC Team and the great strides made to grow the programme and earn trust from donors and the government of Zambia.

“It has been astonishing to watch the program mature, led by individuals who have grown personally and professionally over the last ten years’ and also for “the fact that we are a trusted partner to the Ministry of Health and a consistent recipient of CDC funds is a testament to the quality of the work and the commitment of CIDRZ. I look forward to watching the team accomplish even more over the next ten years.” She said.



Dr Bolton spoke during the CIDRZ VMMC 10 years celebrations at Chaminuka Lodge in Chongwe on 27 March.

At the same event, CIDRZ VMMC Communications and Demand Generations Advisor Bright Jere highlighted how the programme has managed over the years to exceed set targets despite challenges, including staff retention among providers and mobilizers trained in facilities.

Mr Jere observed how over the period, the programme has successfully managed to work and engage with key players, such as the traditional leadership, through training to overcome cultural and traditional barriers to VMMC.

Voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) is the complete surgical removal of the foreskin as a one-time primary prevention intervention that reduces the risk of heterosexual transmission of HIV, offering men substantial lifelong partial protection against the acquisition of HIV and many other sexually transmitted diseases.