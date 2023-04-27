DCCA RELEASE: DCCA To Host Job Fair in Downtown Honolulu

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is hosting a job fair in downtown Honolulu at Tamarind Park in Bishop Square (1001 Bishop Street) this Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DCCA is hiring for a range of professional and office positions to include attorneys, program specialists, energy/utility analysts, financial examiners, and legal and administrative support. Representatives will be available to meet with candidates and discuss opportunities at each of the respective divisions—with interviews conducted on-site. A list of open positions at the DCCA and Public Utilities Commission, an attached agency, can be found at https://cca.hawaii.gov/jobs and https://puc.hawaii.gov/employment.

Applications are also being sought for 89-day appointments to fill various office and legal assistant roles. These temporary, entry-level positions offer a unique opportunity for applicants who are interested in public service to make direct, meaningful contributions to the department.

More information about the Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is available at https://cca.hawaii.gov/.

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582