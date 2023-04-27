Jackie Kennedy at the Inaugural Ball, 1961 Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta National First Ladies Library

Celebrity Monte Durham of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress Will Appear in Person for the Grand Opening May 2

When you say ‘Jackie Kennedy,’ everyone has a story; everyone has a remembrance. This exhibition will showcase the many facets of her life.” — Monte Durham

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Kennedy has arrived at the National First Ladies Library by way of our featured exhibit titled Beyond Camelot: The Life and Legacy of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The exhibit opens Tuesday, May 2 at the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton, Ohio. The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

We celebrate the exhibition's opening with a special appearance by TLC celebrity Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, who has generously donated a significant portion of his Jacqueline Kennedy collection to the National First Ladies Library. Monte will appear in person from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the site (205 Market Ave. S, Canton) on a first-come, first-served basis (free pre-registration is requested; go to www.firstladies.org).

Of course you know the pillbox hat and big sunglasses, but do you really know Jackie? Beyond Camelot explores the layers of the life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis through intimate letters, awe-inspiring reproduction dresses, and vintage ephemera. Go beyond the White House and learn about Jackie’s life, from her early days as a “camera girl” to her late career as a book editor at Doubleday, and hear tales beyond the history books, from the Mona Lisa loan to the White House kindergarten classroom.

The centerpiece of the exhibit highlights African-American dress designer Ann Lowe, who created Jackie’s wedding gown – one of the most recognizable wedding dresses of all time. The exhibition features an exquisite reproduction of the gown created by a couture wedding dress designer (the original dress is too delicate to display and is currently preserved at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum).

You’ll experience Jackie through her number-one fan, Monte Durham, as he shares the intimate stories revealed by his collectibles. “I have loved everything Jackie Kennedy for many years,” said Durham. “This is an incredible opportunity to share with the world something so important to me. I have enjoyed collecting ‘Jackie’ artifacts and memorabilia for many years, and the donation of a substantial portion of my collection to the National First Ladies Library in Canton is a way to keep her memory alive. When you say ‘Jackie Kennedy,’ everyone has a story; everyone has a remembrance. This exhibition will showcase the many facets of her life, and I am simply thrilled to be a part of it.”

Get to know the real Jackie O. like you’ve never seen her before! The exhibition runs from May 2, 2023 through April 27, 2024 and is presented by the National First Ladies Library at the National First Ladies Historic Site, 205 Market Avenue S., Canton, Ohio 44702.

For more information, go to www.firstladies.org.