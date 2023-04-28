Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,591 in the last 365 days.

Current NASH treatment hurdles highlighted, new drugs hailed as game-changers

Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance testifies at ICER.

Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance testifies at ICER.

Fatty Liver Alliance logo

Fatty Liver Alliance advocates about the importance of 2 new NASH treatments soon to be approved.

ICER welcomes public comments and discussion about new NASH drugs

ICER welcomes public comments and discussion about new NASH drugs.

NASH: Gastric bypass, diet, exercise tough routes. New drugs addressing disease roots signal treatment revolution.

These new pharmacological treatments represent a turning point in the fight against NASH, as they address the root causes of these conditions, rather than just managing the symptoms.”
— Michael Betel, President and Founder, Fatty Liver Alliance
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Betel, President & Founder, Fatty Liver Alliance to Provide Perspective on ICER’s Assessment of Treatments for NASH

On April 28, 2023, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) will hold its public evidence presentation on its assessment of resmetirom and obeticholic acid for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Michael Betel, President & Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance, will testify to discuss the potential impact of these new drug treatments on NASH patients' lives.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of chronic liver disease. Of patients impacted by NAFLD, one in four will develop NASH, which can progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer. Diagnosis and treatment of NASH are imperative to stem these more serious outcomes.

In his testimony, Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance, will share the story of his daughter Alyson, who struggled with NASH and ultimately underwent gastric bypass surgery to address her condition. This personal experience highlights the challenges many NASH patients face and underscores the urgent need for effective pharmacological treatments.

Michael Betel said, "It is a time of great hope for NAFLD and NASH patients, as two new drug treatments may soon become available, offering a lifeline to those struggling with these conditions. These drugs have the potential to transform the lives of millions of people worldwide, giving them the opportunity to regain their health and quality of life. But even with these new drug therapies, it is crucial to remember that the journey to better health is still largely dependent on our own efforts. Medications are one very important piece of the puzzle, and with these pharmacological interventions, it is also important to note that a holistic approach that includes lifestyle changes, tailored care, and support from healthcare professionals is also essential."

Fatty Liver Alliance calls on ICER to consider the real-world experiences of patients like Alyson in its evaluation of resmetirom and obeticholic acid for the treatment of NASH. Approval of and access to effective NASH treatments is essential to our population, and it is critically important that their voices are heard in ICER’s assessment and in surrounding decisions made on NASH treatments. Betel continues, “The availability of these new drug treatments is an incredible breakthrough for NASH patients, offering hope and the possibility of a healthier future.”

In conclusion, Michael Betel emphasizes the importance of continued collaboration, research, and advocacy to ensure better health outcomes for all affected by NAFLD and NASH. By sharing stories, supporting one another, and advocating for greater understanding and access to care, the Fatty Liver Alliance aims to create lasting change and improve the lives of millions worldwide.

Media Contact:

Michael Betel
President and Founder
Fatty Liver Alliance
716-603-4351
Michael.Betel@fattyliver.ca

April 28, 2023 ICER Session Registration: 11:00am – 5:00pm EST
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z9p_kqElSRC6JIfV_CBBOA#/registration

Michael Betel
Fatty Liver Alliance
+1 716-603-4351
Michael.Betel@fattyliver.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Current NASH treatment hurdles highlighted, new drugs hailed as game-changers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more