Michael Rosholt Promoted to Vice President by martinwolf

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- martinwolf has announced the promotion of Michael Rosholt to the position of Vice President. In this new role, Rosholt will lead sell-side and buy-side transactions, sourcing new engagements, and strengthening martinwolf’s leadership in the Microsoft channel.

Since joining martinwolf as an intern and then being hired full-time as an analyst, Rosholt has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise on client engagements. During that time, Rosholt was credited with a variety of accomplishments, including multiple closed transactions and successful client interactions.

Prior to his new position, Rosholt served in other roles of increasing responsibility. He was an Analyst from 2019 to 2020 when he was promoted to Senior Analyst, followed by promotions to Associate in 2021 and Senior Associate in 2022. He has been instrumental in supporting significant transactions and has shown strength in the Microsoft partner space.

"Starting as an intern, Michael has demonstrated strong finance skills, solid business acumen, and impeccable counsel to our clients,” says Marty Wolf, Managing Partner and Founder of martinwolf.

About martinwolf:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with an office in Cleveland, martinwolf is a leading M&A Advisory focused on middle market companies in the IT Services and Supply Chain, Managed Services, Security and Software sectors. Since 1997, martinwolf has completed more than 250 transactions in more than 25 countries and sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. In 2021, the firm acquired ITX, a leader in smaller mid-market (sub $25M) transactions.

martinwolf is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.