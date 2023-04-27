Hands on, interdisciplinarity and ADA Cerp in Sardegna: the XII AIO International Congress, and the Doctors' World Gala
Hands on, interdisciplinarity and ADA Cerp in Sardegna: the XII AIO International Congress, and the Doctors' World Gala
Kind Colleagues and Friends,
Hands on, interdisciplinarity and ADA Cerp in Sardegna: the XII AIO International Congress.
The Simplicity of Excellence , 8 - 10 June 2023, Chia Laguna (Cagliari): congressaio.it/en/registration/
Do you want to remind past editions? Look here:
2022: https://youtu.be/Utdaz9MO_8o
2019: https://youtu.be/HOyOCaQxJCk
2017: https://youtu.be/sc3INd4lT4o
2015: https://youtu.be/HEO9DsLati0
Thursday, Endodontics; in parallel, Digital Dentistry. Both with 10 Ada Cerp credits.
After the opening ceremony, the violinist Anna Tifu http://www.annatifu.com
Friday start the paths: Green (conservative - aesthetics), Red (periodontology - aesthetics) and Blue (orthodontics), 20 Ada Cerp credits each.
Six hands on courses (surgery, endodontics, digital and implantology) and three parallel sessions: multidisciplinary (Thursday afternoon 9 credits ), Laser (Friday morning 8 credits) and Gnatology (Friday afternoon). The team courses will take place on Saturday.
For dental technicians the Digital sessions on Thursday, Prosto-Perio on Friday and plenary on Saturday.
AIO International Congress
Extra events: the Doctors' World Gala and the 50th anniversary of the Orthodontic School of Cagliari
Posters are accepted by April 30th.
The Congress fees are blocked until May. Hotel booking: congressaio.it/en/chia-laguna/
A.Manso
