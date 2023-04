Hands on, interdisciplinarity and ADA Cerp in Sardegna: the XII AIO International Congress, and the Doctors' World Gala

AIO

CHIA LAGUNA, CAGLIARI, ITALY, April 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Hands on, interdisciplinarity and ADA Cerp in Sardegna: the XII AIO International Congress, and the Doctors' World GalaKind Colleagues and Friends,Hands on, interdisciplinarity and ADA Cerp in Sardegna: the XII AIO International Congress.The Simplicity of Excellence , 8 - 10 June 2023, Chia Laguna (Cagliari): congressaio.it/en/registration/Do you want to remind past editions? Look here:2022: https://youtu.be/Utdaz9MO_8o 2019: https://youtu.be/HOyOCaQxJCk 2017: https://youtu.be/sc3INd4lT4o 2015: https://youtu.be/HEO9DsLati0 Thursday, Endodontics; in parallel, Digital Dentistry. Both with 10 Ada Cerp credits.After the opening ceremony, the violinist Anna Tifu http://www.annatifu.com Friday start the paths: Green (conservative - aesthetics), Red (periodontology - aesthetics) and Blue (orthodontics), 20 Ada Cerp credits each.Six hands on courses (surgery, endodontics, digital and implantology) and three parallel sessions: multidisciplinary (Thursday afternoon 9 credits ), Laser (Friday morning 8 credits) and Gnatology (Friday afternoon). The team courses will take place on Saturday.For dental technicians the Digital sessions on Thursday, Prosto-Perio on Friday and plenary on Saturday.AIO International CongressExtra events: the Doctors' World Gala and the 50th anniversary of the Orthodontic School of CagliariPosters are accepted by April 30th.The Congress fees are blocked until May. Hotel booking: congressaio.it/en/chia-laguna/