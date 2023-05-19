HM Sanchinarro Leads with First Hyper-Early Oncological Diagnosis Unit in Europe
HM Sanchinarro launches Early Oncologic Diagnosis Unit in Europe; Dr. Pablo Odeley underscores the importance of this service.MADRID , MADRID , SPAIN , May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The University Hospital HM Sanchinarro, along with its Clara Campal HM CIOCC Integral Oncological Center in Madrid, has set a new precedent by becoming the first hospital in Europe to have a Hyper-Early Oncological Diagnosis Unit. This clinical-molecular unit has become a reference point in the early detection of oncological processes, significantly increasing the chances of cure by allowing interventions in the early stages of the disease.
Dr. Pablo Odeley Puente Fumero, a collaborator with HM International and an internationally recognized professional, distinguished as one of the 100 best doctors in the world by Global Summit and top100doc, has emphasized the importance of this achievement. "HM Hospitals is a pioneer in providing this kind of medical service and many of my patients from all over the world are requesting a hyper-early molecular diagnosis," asserts Dr. Odeley.
This milestone has been reached thanks to the collaboration of HM CIOCC researchers in various international research programs and the commitment of the group's management team to offer patients a comprehensive set of effective diagnostic tests to fight against various types of cancer.
HM CIOCC provides a variety of liquid biopsy tests for diagnosing specific oncological processes in healthy and asymptomatic individuals. These tests, backed by their sensitivity and specificity in international studies, are expected to expand in the near future to cover most oncological processes.
HM International, in this regard, offers a personalized and comprehensive service in several languages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the foreign community that chooses to use the medical services of HM Hospitals. It includes additional services such as video consultations, preferential appointments, and accommodation and transport management.
