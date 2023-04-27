The True Blesses of God by Gary D. Scott

Author from St. Louis Republishes His New Book on God’s Love and Comfort

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary D. Scott’s The True Blesses of God is a collection of stories that emanate God’s omnipresence and his infinite mercies especially in moments of great despair. Currently being republished by Authors Press, Scott’s book, the literary testimony of his faith, is meant to provide hope and comfort to his readers.

A homeless man praying for better times; a woman from Los Angeles burdened to help the homeless; to a young and naturally gifted football player surviving a car accident, these are just some of the characters readers will find in Scott’s consoling book. The theme that holds together the characters is the set of events they are entangled with: circumstances that test one’s endurance to transcend trials and tribulations. Regardless of the magnitude of our pain, Scott reminds his readers that God is greater than the totality of our problems, one only needs to listen and make the choice.

Gary Scott lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He takes great interest in writing stories concerning other people’s lives that aim to provide assurance in the lives of his readers.

You may purchase your copy of this reassuring book at Authors Press, Amazon, and other online booksellers.

