Process equals success for LNS Coatings
Owner talks about keys to business successST. LEONARD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- If you look up LNS Concrete Coatings in Maryland you will see the business currently has a 5.0 Google Reviews rating. According to the owner, Joe Chirichella, their success didn't just happen overnight. Learning from early on mistakes and lack of project preparation drove Chirichella to implement processes in every aspect of the business operations.
"At first we didn't use a process. It was chaotic. We were dropping the ball, just trying to be all things to all men. This attitude caused us to miss appointments, lose revenue, and upset customers before an installation was performed," Chirichella stated. "On the job, not having a process for each team member led to missed equipment in the trailer, needless trips to the hardware store, or material accidents."
Chirichella is no stranger to being a business owner. He started and managed several businesses before attending a decorative concrete coatings training class, hosted by The Concrete Protector, in September 2021.
"At first we just didn't have a process in place for anything. I reached out to The Concrete Protector for support and my business contact recommended I read a few books that described using a process. This changed everything," added Chirichella. "With their (The Concrete Protector) direction and my own fortitude to develop and stick to this new theme to run the business, it's taken our time and made more of it, allowing us to funnel more sales and projects into the business. Having a process has also helped with the morale of the team."
"We've implemented a process into everything our business touches," he continued. "From the reception of an initial lead, our quoting process, and follow-ups, all before a job is even installed. We update our customers on the schedule of that job, and when the job will be performed. It helps keep customers patient as they wait for their scheduled installation. We keep contact during the scheduled time and set expectations on when they can expect the job to be performed. "
The direct results of support from The Concrete Protector and implementing processes have made 2023 a very successful year, according to Chirichella.
"I must say, it's an absolute pleasure to work with Joe and the LNS Team," stated Kathy Fowler of The Concrete Protector. "What I appreciate most about them is their willingness to trust our expertise and embrace the proven process we've developed to deliver the best possible results. Their open-mindedness and eagerness to follow our advice have allowed us to work together seamlessly, leading to a successful and productive partnership. I truly value their commitment to our collaborative efforts and look forward to continuing our great work together."
The Concrete Protector team focuses on helping contractors grow incredible businesses, in which LNS is a prime example of this support philosophy.
"At the end of this month, we'll be halfway to the entire year numbers from 2022 alone. I attribute this entirely to implementing and training the whole team on a process for every aspect of my business," Chirichella concluded.
LNS Coatings provides residential and commercial decorative concrete coatings services, such as Rustic Concrete Wood, Metallic Marble and Epoxy Flake systems just to name a few.
To learn more about LNS Coatings or to request a free quote, call 443-590-9055 or visit them online at www.lnsconcretecoatings.com.
