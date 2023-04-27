The Ministry of the Holy Ghost by Maxey C. Halliburton

... from this first simple step of surrendering our lives to God, one can spend a whole lifetime of wonderful discovery.”
— Maxey C. Halliburton

PITTSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxey C. Halliburton made it his mission for the last 30 years to teach that the Bible is one of the foundations for a fruitful and successful life.

Maxey C. Halliburton’s The Ministry of the Holy Ghost intends to educate the Church of the fullness of the promise of the New Covenant. He puts emphasis on repudiating concepts or doctrines, may it be his or from other authors, that cannot be backed up or supported by the scripture. Moreover, Halliburton urges readers to be attentive and closely analyze the scripture with the guidance of God, through prayer, they will discover the truth of the scripture.

The author has long been amazed by the intricacy of God’s word; he shares, “The very Spirit of God moved upon men to write the word that reveals the Spirit.” With that, Halliburton vowed to continually preach and teach His word by the power of His Spirit in his life.

Read more of Maxey C. Halliburton’s interpretation of the Holy Scripture on The Ministry of the Holy Ghost. Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and more.

The Ministry of the Holy Ghost
Written by Maxey C. Halliburton
Kindle |
Paperback |

