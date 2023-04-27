Submit Release
UDPATE: St. Albans Barracks // Stolen Vehicle

This vehicle has been located and recovered.  The case is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPL Marchand below.  Thank you.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A2002268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand                            

STATION: St. Albans      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: reported 4/25/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Champlain Farms, 188 First St. Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle

 

VICTIM: Vaillancourt Transport

CITY, STATE of business address: Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/25/23, VT State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Champlain Farms on First St. in Swanton.  It was reportedly taken between 4/23/23 and 4/25/23.  The vehicle is described as a gray 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing VT registration KAY388.  Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993.

 

 

