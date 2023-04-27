Instrumental's Manufacturing Optimization Platform Now Available Through The AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Instrumental Joins The AWS ISV Accelerate Program

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental Inc., a leading manufacturing optimization platform, today announced its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program directly connects participating independent software vendors (ISVs) with the AWS Sales organization to accelerate sales cycles and drive global business.

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Instrumental will work with AWS field sellers and provide access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace.

"Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a big step forward for Instrumental’s global network. Growing our relationship with AWS allows us to further extend our support to hardware brands and manufacturers in their efforts to accelerate time to market, improve engineering efficiencies, and eliminate material waste,” said Instrumental's CEO, Anna-Katrina Shedletsky.

Instrumental has successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), meaning Instrumental's products and solutions – delivered through a manufacturing optimization platform – were reviewed against specific requirements based on the AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices, which were built around six pillars: operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, cost optimization. and sustainability.

“Working with AWS is another proof point in our commitment to delivering powerful, advanced solutions to global manufacturing companies that are looking to evolve and scale their operations,” said Shedletsky.

For more information and to schedule a demo, visit https://instrumental.com/get-a-demo.

To learn more about Instrumental Inc, visit www.instrumental.com

About Instrumental Inc.

Instrumental is a leading core data infrastructure provider for hardware brands and manufacturers optimizing their assembly, operations, and quality control processes. The world's most admired brands, including Axon, Bose, ChargePoint, Cisco Meraki, and SolarEdge, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and purpose-built AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework, and save engineering time. Instrumental is mission-driven to support global engineering and operations as they eliminate waste and deliver better products, faster than ever before. Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss. To learn more, visit www.instrumental.com.

