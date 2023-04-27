World Of Dog Training Launches Its Redesigned Website

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainer has unveiled a new look of his website.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World Of Dog Training, a leading dog training company, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The redesigned site offers visitors a more engaging experience with enhanced features that makes it easier to navigate and find the information they need.

The site was redesigned with the customer in mind and offers a sleek, modern design that reflects the company's mission to help dog owners effectively communicate with their pets. Redesign seeks to promote the various World of Dog Training locations and help interested people become a certified World of Dog Training trainer. With the updated site, visitors can easily access resources, and learn more about the company's services.

"We are thrilled to launch our redesigned website and believe it will provide an even better experience for our clients," said Celebrity Dog Trainer and Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. "Our team worked hard to create a website that is easy to use and provides the information dog owners need to help their pets live their best lives."

“For aspiring dog trainers, we have created a custom page with explainer video to help be informed about our become a dog trainer school. The mission is important because, together, we can help frustrated dog owners and confused dogs. Ultimately, we want to help people and their pets live their best lives and ensure we’ve done everything we can so that dogs are well behaved and their owners never surrender them to a shelter,” explained Matthews.

The newly redesigned website features include:

• Sleek and modern design: The website features a clean and modern design that is easy on the eyes and intuitive to navigate.

• Improved user experience: The new site has been designed to be more user-friendly, making it easier for visitors to find the information they need and schedule training sessions.

• Mobile-responsive: The site is fully responsive, meaning that it works well on any device, whether it's a desktop, tablet, or mobile phone.

• Services section: The site's services section has been updated to provide more detailed information about the company's offerings, including private one-on-one training.

• Resources section: The website now has a dedicated resources section, which includes helpful articles, blog posts, and videos that provide advice and guidance for dog owners. Visitors can read about the latest trends in dog training, learn about common behavior issues, and find advice for addressing specific challenges.

• Barkimonials: The site features a section where clients can leave reviews/testimonials about their experiences with World Of Dog Training.

• Find a Trainer: This section makes it easy for visitors to connect with a qualified trainer in their area. This makes it easy for visitors to find the right trainer for their needs and get started on their dog training journey.

• Social Media: Visitors can connect with World Of Dog Training on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to stay up to date with the latest news, tips, and advice for training their furry friends. By following the company on social media, visitors can also engage with other dog owners, share their own experiences, and get support from the WODT community.

To connect with World Of Dog Training on social media, site visitors can simply click on the social media icons located in the top-right corner of the website's homepage. This will take site visitors directly to the company's social media profiles, where they can follow, like, and subscribe to stay connected.

Whether you're looking for a qualified trainer in the area, need access to helpful resources, or simply want to connect with other dog owners, the newly redesigned website has everything individuals need to get started on their dog training journey.

For more information about Ryan Matthews and World Of Dog Training, please visit http://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us

###

About World of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, and confidence in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States