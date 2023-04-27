Infection Shield Consulting Introduces Strategies to Help Organizations Navigate the Challenges of Infectious Diseases
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infection Shield Consulting, a new healthcare consulting firm, announces its launch to help healthcare organizations and facilities navigate the challenges of infectious diseases and emerge stronger and better prepared for future outbreaks. The company is led by renowned infection control specialist, Dr. Kamyab Ghatan, who serves as its CEO and lead consultant.
The global healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges as infectious diseases continue to spread and impact communities around the world. Healthcare organizations and facilities are struggling to protect their patients, staff, and communities from the spread of highly infectious microorganisms. They need expert guidance and support to navigate these challenges. Infection Shield Consulting was founded with the mission to provide this guidance and support.
Dr. Kamyab Ghatan is a highly experienced and respected infection control specialist with over 20 years of experience in the field of healthcare. He has served as a consultant to several major healthcare organizations.
"Infection prevention and control is a complex and ever-evolving field, and healthcare organizations and facilities need expert guidance and support to navigate the challenges they are facing," said Dr. Ghatan. "With my extensive experience in the field, I am well-positioned to provide the guidance and support that these organizations need to protect their patients, staff, and communities from the spread of infectious diseases."
Infection Shield Consulting offers a wide range of services to healthcare organizations and facilities, including:
• Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) program development and implementation
• IPC program assessment and improvement
• IPC staff training and education
• Preparedness and response planning for infectious disease outbreaks
• Antimicrobial Stewardship program development and implementation
• Clinical consultative services for the management of infectious diseases
• Infection prevention and control in construction and renovation
Infection Shield Consulting's team of experts, who are CIC certified, includes experienced healthcare professionals with a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing healthcare organizations and facilities in the fight against infectious diseases. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, evidence-based services to help healthcare organizations and facilities protect their patients, staff, and communities.
"We are proud to launch Infection Shield Consulting and have Dr. Kamyab Ghatan's expertise and leadership to the healthcare industry," said a spokesperson for the company. "Infection Shield Consulting is committed to helping healthcare organizations and facilities navigate the challenges of infectious diseases and emerge stronger and better prepared for future outbreaks."
Infection Shield Consulting is dedicated to providing expert guidance and support to healthcare organizations and facilities in their efforts to prevent and manage infectious diseases. With its team of experienced professionals and its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based services, the company is well-positioned to help organizations protect their patients, staff, and communities.
For healthcare organizations and facilities looking for expert guidance and support in the fight against infectious diseases, Infection Shield Consulting is the solution. The company is committed to helping organizations and facilities navigate the challenges of infectious diseases and emerge stronger and better prepared for future outbreaks.
For more information about Infection Shield Consulting and its services, please visit the company's website at www.infectionshield.ca
Kamyab Ghatan
Kamyab Ghatan
Infection shield consulting Inc.
+1 416-999-6368
