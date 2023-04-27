Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,902 in the last 365 days.

COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES RECEIVES FAIR HOUSING MONTH PROCLAMATIONS

Marion County Commissioners and Community Legal Services Manager of Pro Bono Services, Lena Hopkins

Lena Hopkins of Community Legal Services Honored with Marion County Fair Housing Proclamation

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proclaims April as Fair Housing Month along side Jeffrey Hussey of Community Legal Services and other nonprofit leaders

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proclaims April as Fair Housing Month

CLS Honored with Fair Housing Proclamations

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services was honored to receive proclamations from Marion County Government and Orange County Government proclaiming April as National Fair Housing Month.

This year, 2023, is the 55th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Federal Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968. The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, and familial status.

Orange County Board of County Commissioners presented the proclamation on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the Orange County Government Administration Center in Orlando, Florida. Attorney Jeffrey Hussey, Director of Public Interest and Litigation at CLS joined Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings along with other nonprofit organizations and community leaders to highlight the month and encourage all citizens of our community to support and endorse fair housing.

Community Legal Services was also presented with the Marion County Fair Housing Month proclamation on April 18th, recognizing the County's commitment to continued partnership with CLS in “fair and equal housing opportunities for all.” Manager of Pro Bono Services, Lena Hopkins, accepted the Fair Housing Proclamation on behalf of CLS and the CLS Fair Housing Unit.

Each April, Community Legal Services participates with other organizations across the country in recognizing Fair Housing Month by hosting events and outreach clinics that help individuals understand their rights under the law.

ABOUT CLS: Community Legal Services is on a mission to provide no-cost legal aid to the most vulnerable in our communities; We call it “Legal Aid for All”. As a PILLAR in the community since 1966, our dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the day to day lives of Central Florida residents who cannot afford private attorney fees.

Michelle Wargo
Community Legal Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Community Legal Services Makes an Impact

You just read:

COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES RECEIVES FAIR HOUSING MONTH PROCLAMATIONS

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more