COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES RECEIVES FAIR HOUSING MONTH PROCLAMATIONS
CLS Honored with Fair Housing ProclamationsORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services was honored to receive proclamations from Marion County Government and Orange County Government proclaiming April as National Fair Housing Month.
This year, 2023, is the 55th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Federal Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968. The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, and familial status.
Orange County Board of County Commissioners presented the proclamation on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the Orange County Government Administration Center in Orlando, Florida. Attorney Jeffrey Hussey, Director of Public Interest and Litigation at CLS joined Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings along with other nonprofit organizations and community leaders to highlight the month and encourage all citizens of our community to support and endorse fair housing.
Community Legal Services was also presented with the Marion County Fair Housing Month proclamation on April 18th, recognizing the County's commitment to continued partnership with CLS in “fair and equal housing opportunities for all.” Manager of Pro Bono Services, Lena Hopkins, accepted the Fair Housing Proclamation on behalf of CLS and the CLS Fair Housing Unit.
Each April, Community Legal Services participates with other organizations across the country in recognizing Fair Housing Month by hosting events and outreach clinics that help individuals understand their rights under the law.
ABOUT CLS: Community Legal Services is on a mission to provide no-cost legal aid to the most vulnerable in our communities; We call it “Legal Aid for All”. As a PILLAR in the community since 1966, our dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the day to day lives of Central Florida residents who cannot afford private attorney fees.
