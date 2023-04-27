PWT Announces New ‘EXACTE’ Design Software Program

Design and Specify with Confidence

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PWT, an engineered wood products (EWP) manufacturing leader, is introducing a new single-member design and specification software system.

PWT is proud to announce the launch of our new Exacte by PWT program. It is a powerful tool used by architects, engineers, designers, inspectors, building, and technical support specialists to design and specify individual

PWT products.

With an easy-to-use graphic user interface for entering data and a single click to get a Pass or Fail, Exacte by PWT provides clear results. Our goal with this program is to provide customers with peace of mind when it comes to making decisions about their projects. We want them to know that they are getting the right product for each application in their building process.

Exacte by PWT is provided by subscription through PWT, to ensure that all PWT products are correctly designed and specified for their intended use. Prospective users can register for a license by going to PWT’s website and filling out the registration form – the software is free of charge. This ensures that customers feel confident in their building choices, knowing they have selected the best products for their applications.

“PWT is excited to launch this program as part of our commitment to provide high-quality products and services," said Reid Williams, Professional Engineer at PWT. "Exacte by PWT will be available in early second quarter of 2023, and we believe it will be an invaluable resource for anyone designing or specifying our I-Joist, LVL, or Treated LVL products."

At PWT, we understand how important it is for customers to get the right product for their project every time. With Exacte by PWT, you can have confidence that your project will turn out exactly how you imagined it!