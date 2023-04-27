Social Services Mobile Outreach Pilot To Help Vulnerable Clients With High Needs

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2023

The Ministry of Social Services is investing $656,000 to place up to 10 staff in community-based organizations to support clients with complex challenges where they are.

"This year's budget includes an important investment to help our most vulnerable people and income assistance clients," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "This pilot investment will reduce barriers for clients, better engage with community-based organizations in joint case planning, reduce service gaps and accelerate the path to stability for clients with high needs."

The ministry is expanding this new mobile outreach initiative following success trialing this innovative approach with community partners, including the Salvation Army and YWCA Regina's My Aunts Place.

"Social Services has provided a worker, over the last few months, who comes into our offices in Saskatoon and Regina to help connect people to the supports they may need," Salvation Army Major Mike Hoeft said. "This is a tremendous example of partners coming together to adapt to the changing needs in our community."

"The mobile workforce initiative has provided timely services to women and their families in an environment where they feel safe," YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "This program has added much needed resources and supports for our front line staff."

The mobile workforce is an initiative that arose from conversations with community-based organizations regarding the challenges some clients face. This client friendly approach places ministry employees where clients are receiving services in select community-based organizations. It will also help clients with complex needs receive support in navigating and understanding programs and services that are available to them.

Social Services delivers a wide range of services and supports to the most vulnerable people in our province to ensure they are safe, supported and participating in their communities to the best of their abilities.

