Big Game Draw Opens May 1

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2023

Saskatchewan residents interested in hunting elk, moose, pronghorn or mule deer in the province can apply for the Big Game Draw beginning May 1.

"Every year hunters eagerly anticipate the Big Game Draw for a chance to be drawn for one of our world-class hunting experiences," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "The Big Game Draw is a useful tool the ministry uses to ensure all hunters across the province have a fair opportunity to access this limited resource. Good luck to all applicants."

Applications must be submitted online through the Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system by 4 p.m. on May 25. Please note, late applications will not be accepted.

Hunters should access their HAL accounts early and use the online residency verification tool to avoid complications during the application process.

Before submitting an application, take time to review the 2023 Big Game Draw Supplement for more information and quotas for draw species. The supplement and other information can be found at saskatchewan.ca/hunting. The Ministry of Environment has added other helpful tools to the website this year, including infographics and videos demonstrating how to register and how the pool status works.

Draw results will be available through HAL accounts in June, except for pronghorn, which will be available in mid-July. Big Game Draw applicants will be notified by email about their draw results, but hunters are ultimately responsible for checking their results online.

Successful applicants will be able to purchase licences through their HAL accounts beginning August 1.

For information on HAL accounts or assistance with completing a draw application, please visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.

For questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

For more information, contact:

Val NicholsonEnvironmentPrince AlbertPhone: 306-953-2459Email: Val.Nicholson@gov.sk.ca