Government of Saskatchewan Cancels SaskEnergy Rate Increase Application

CANADA, April 27 - Released on April 27, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has directed the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel (SRRP) to cancel the rate application submitted by SaskEnergy for delivery rate increases of 5.0 per cent on July 1 of 2023 and 2024.

"I've directed the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel to cancel the rate application for delivery rate increases from SaskEnergy," Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy Don Morgan said. "We are committed to growth that works for everyone in our province, and this decision will help keep energy rates affordable for Saskatchewan residents."

Saskatchewan has some of the most affordable utility rates in Canada, largely due to having the lowest auto insurance rates and natural gas commodity costs. Total utility costs for 2022-23 and 2023-24 are expected to be the second lowest among all provinces.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Joanne JohnsonCrown Investments CorporationReginaPhone: 306-787-5889Email: jjohnson@cicorp.sk.ca Cell: 306-533-5519