PRC Contracted to Deliver Custom Training Programs to Growing Swiss Company
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Powers Resource Center (PRC) has been engaged to design and deliver two custom leadership development programs for a high-growth global automation and machining system company headquartered in Switzerland.
These programs will be for both executive-level leaders and managers and will begin in May 2023 after collecting company-wide feedback on the highest priority leadership skills needed for future growth and to up-level current management abilities, confidence, and emotional intelligence.
As the first-ever leadership development program in the U.S., PRC is partnering with this client closely to build a highly custom program with clear metrics to show return on investment. Priorities for leadership development include:
1. Improving leader confidence in having uncomfortable but necessary conversations;
2. Inviting timely, effective, and appropriate feedback into day-to-day conversations to improve transparency;
3. Building a more empowered leadership team to make solution-focused decisions and take more risks to grow the business;
4. Cascading organizational wide communication through every team; and
5. Adapting to change and being willing to adjust more quickly.
Based on these priorities, the company expects to improve relationships with customers, decrease turnover, increase leadership ownership of handling tough issues, and helping leaders become more comfortable and confident in their roles.
The program for new managers will run for approximately four months and includes two, two-day, on-site workshops, along with group coaching in between. For mid-level management, the program includes three in-person workshops focused on approach, feedback, accountability, and emotional intelligence. Leaders going through the training programs will have assignment and application activities in-between sessions to use with their teams. PRC will design a survey to benchmark confidence, skill levels, and effectiveness at the beginning and the end of the program to demonstrate program ROI. Senior management will engage in building multiple case studies to be introduced throughout the program.
Recent studies have found that an estimated 23 percent of employees quit because of a lack of learning opportunities. According to a study by Bersin, companies that prioritize learning and development experience 27 percent lower turnover and see double the revenue per worker.
For over 20 years, PRC and its associates have led workshops and coached senior executives, directors, supervisors, and employees at numerous service, governmental, financial, and technology-focused organizations like Aflac Insurance, Crocs, McDonald’s, Janus Capital Group, and more.
“Participants in PRC’s programs continually remark on the experience, enthusiasm, energy, and thoughtfulness of the PRC facilitator or coach when interacting with others in a learning environment,” says PRC’s CEO Tara Powers. “This continued success is what attracted this global automation and machining system company to contract PRC for its custom training needs.”
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers award-winning training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally-intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. Programs include DiSC Certification, The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team Practitioner Certification, train the Trainer, done-for-you workshop content, virtual leadership training, and custom-built programs. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 350 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders, and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. Information: www.PowersResourceCenter.com.
