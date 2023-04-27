$2,142,937 “TENNESSEE CASH” JACKPOT WINNER IN BARTLETT

Back

BARTLETT – Woo hoo! Congrats to a lucky Tennessee Cash player in Bartlett, who matched all five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the game’s jackpot of $2,142,937 from the drawing held last night, April 26, 2023.

The winning ticket was sold at Quail Ridge One Stop, 4230 Alturia Road in Bartlett (Shelby County).

Tennessee Cash is a Tennessee-only drawing-style game with drawings held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tickets are $1 per play with a Quick Cash option for an additional $1 per play.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.