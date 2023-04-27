AccuSourceHR releases RapidSource, an automated portal providing fast, affordable Small Business employment screening
AccuSourceHR continues their quest to develop innovative solutions to make employment screening easier in launching the RapidSource quick account set-up portal
Small Business clients need fast, affordable, and compliant employment screening services to compete in today’s tight labor markets”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuSourceHR, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of RapidSource, their fully automated new client portal specifically designed to provide fast, cost-effective, and compliant employment screening solutions for Small Businesses. Using the RapidSource portal, Small Business clients can easily set up a new account and begin screening employment candidates, often in the same business day. Through platform integrations and process automation, AccuSourceHR has streamlined the implementation and account credentialing process to support end-to-end completion, from initiation to live use, in less than 24 business hours.
— Dan Filby
— Dan Filby

"Small Business clients need fast, affordable, and compliant employment screening services to compete in today's tight labor markets" states Dan Filby, CEO of AccuSourceHR. "With RapidSource, clients can easily set up an account and initiate their first background screen request within a matter of hours not days. Many of the quick set-up online options in the background screening marketplace heavily rely on database services which are not compliant with FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) requirements for employment use. Accounts set up through RapidSource have access to direct court record and verifications services to ensure Small Business employers remain compliant while still enjoying ease of use and rapid access to services they need to make informed hiring decisions."
When it comes to hiring and onboarding new employees, small businesses have unique needs. Speed and agility are critical. Unlike mid-size, large, and enterprise businesses, they normally do not have defined Human Resources departments and if they do, it is often a single staff member juggling multiple functions. It is uncommon for small businesses to have a large concentration of employees in specific positions. In terms of employment screening, they need one solid base package to meet their needs for most new hires plus a menu of specialty services for occasions when they hire for a position with unique risk mitigation needs. Onboarding is often accompanied by an intense sense of urgency to complete the process. They are best served with quick set-up and the ability to process their first screen immediately. While small businesses do not hire at the same volume as their larger counterparts, they are subject to the same complex framework of federal, state, and local regulations and requirements. With AccuSourceHR’s RapidSource, they have rapid access to quality screening solutions to protect their business and workforce coupled with easy access to tools and resources to ensure compliance.
AccuSourceHR, Inc. is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization’s human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehr.com
