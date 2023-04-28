To Celebrate Moms Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Referrals with 50% of Proceeds
Mom love to gift your kid a trip to make a positive impact? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $5000 travel saving reward www.KidsTraveltoDoGood.com
To celebrate moms, from May 1st to May 31st staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring staff; with 50% of proceeds earned. www.LovetoCelebrateMom.com
To celebrate moms, from May 1st to May 31st staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring staff; with 50% of proceeds earned.
Mom love to save money on kid trips to make a positive impact, participate in Recruiting for Good Today!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good launches sweet solution to celebrate and help moms save money on travel; by rewarding referrals to companies hiring staff with 50% of proceeds earned, during the month of May.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Referrals to companies enable us to generate proceeds for our kid programs; and we appreciate participation by rewarding savings for family Travel!"
Recruiting for Good will help mom fund and save money on; family trips, kid trips to make a positive impact, and school trips.
How Moms Can Earn Travel Savings?
1. Simply introduce an Executive or VP of HR you personally know that is hiring staff.
2. Once, Recruiting for Good’s staffing team helps the company find a talented professional.
3. We earn a finder’s fee; and share 50% of proceeds earned to Fund Meaningful Family Travel!
Referral must be made before May 31st, 2023 to qualify for The Sweetest Mom Travel Reward.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "If you are a grateful daughter or son that loves to surprise mom...with a sweet trip; you can participate in our referral program too!"
About
From May 1st to May 31st, 2023 Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring staff; with 50% of proceeds earned. We Love to Celebrate Moms; by helping them save money on Travel. Want to learn more? Visit www.LovetoCelebrateMom.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram