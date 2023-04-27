New Haven Barracks: Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5000977
TROOPER: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: March 19th, 2023, at 1845 hours
LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Rd, Leicester
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Meghan Russell
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT
Victim: Aurora Higgins
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19th, 2023 at approximately 1845 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a physical altercation involving multiple people at a residence in Leicester. Investigation revealed Meghan Russell of Rutland Town, VT assaulted Aurora Higgins of Leicester, VT. Russell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Simple Assault.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: June 26th, 2023 @ 1230 Hours