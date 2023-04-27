New Haven Barracks: Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000977

TROOPER: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: March 19th, 2023, at 1845 hours

LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Rd, Leicester

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Meghan Russell

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

Victim: Aurora Higgins

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19th, 2023 at approximately 1845 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a physical altercation involving multiple people at a residence in Leicester. Investigation revealed Meghan Russell of Rutland Town, VT assaulted Aurora Higgins of Leicester, VT. Russell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Simple Assault.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: June 26th, 2023 @ 1230 Hours