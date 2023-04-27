Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,299 in the last 365 days.

Crossville Man Arrested, Facing Weapon Charge in Ongoing Death Investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Crossville man, accused of illegally possessing a firearm, during the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of his wife.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 52-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton on Tuesday, shortly after authorities found her with a gunshot wound at the couple’s home in the 700 block of Brown Road in Crossville. Pitton subsequently died from her injuries. Authorities later determined Pitton’s husband, Donald Wayne Jackson, has a felony criminal history and should not have firearms.

On Wednesday, agents arrested and charged Jackson (DOB 8-10-83) with one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Firearm. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Cumberland County Jail on $20,00 bond. The investigation into Pitton’s death remained active and ongoing at the time of this release.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Crossville Man Arrested, Facing Weapon Charge in Ongoing Death Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more