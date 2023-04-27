Crossville Man Arrested, Facing Weapon Charge in Ongoing Death Investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Crossville man, accused of illegally possessing a firearm, during the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of his wife.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 52-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton on Tuesday, shortly after authorities found her with a gunshot wound at the couple’s home in the 700 block of Brown Road in Crossville. Pitton subsequently died from her injuries. Authorities later determined Pitton’s husband, Donald Wayne Jackson, has a felony criminal history and should not have firearms.

On Wednesday, agents arrested and charged Jackson (DOB 8-10-83) with one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Firearm. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Cumberland County Jail on $20,00 bond. The investigation into Pitton’s death remained active and ongoing at the time of this release.

