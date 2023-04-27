Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Delegation Meet with Executives from Hyundai Motor Group and Kia Global

SEOUL, South Korea – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis, joined by Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, met with Karl Kim, President of Hyundai Motor Group, and Hosung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation. At the meeting, the Governor and executives from each company discussed ways to expand their business in Florida, including the possibilities for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

All photos may be used courtesy of the Executive Office of the Governor.

“We are proud of the connections we have made with Hyundai and Kia while visiting South Korea,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s JAXPORT is one of the top ports for receiving vehicles shipped from across the world because of our pro-business policies and strong infrastructure. We are proud to continue building relationships with the world’s automakers to increase business in Florida.”

“Hyundai was honored to meet with Governor DeSantis during his trip to South Korea and discuss the important role Florida plays in our U.S. businesses,” said Karl Kim, President, Hyundai Motor Group. “We understand Florida is open to emerging transportation technologies and we look forward to exploring opportunities to work with the state as we deliver our vision for the future of mobility.”

Hyundai is currently testing a eVTOL vehicle. Florida is poised to lead the nation in advanced air mobility and eVTOL because of its mild weather, robust aviation infrastructure network and the large number of eVTOP operators and manufacturers that have already begun operations in Florida.

Florida and South Korea’s Economic Relationship

South Korean affiliates in Florida are estimated to have total holdings of more than $107 million with South Korean companies like Hyundai Motor Group and Korean Airlines with operations in Florida.

Merchandise trade between Florida and South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion annually, making it Florida’s 7th largest bilateral trade partner in Asia and the Middle East region. South Korea imported more than $341.6 million from Florida in 2022, while Florida imported more than $951 million in goods from South Korea in 2022.

