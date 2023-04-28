Finding the Perfect Guest Speaker for National Cancer Survivors Day Events – Top 5 Tips

A guest speaker can help set the tone for NCSD events. That’s why it’s important to find the right person.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual Celebration of Life that is held on the first Sunday in June. The 2023 celebration will be held on June 4. On this day, people around the world will come together to honor those living with a history of cancer and raise awareness about the challenges these cancer survivors face because of their disease.

The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster includes booking information for nearly 250 motivational and keynote speakers, celebrities, cancer survivors, and medical professionals who are available for in-person and virtual National Cancer Survivors Day® events, as well as other cancer-related programs held throughout the year.

Here are our top tips to help find the perfect speaker for National Cancer Survivors Day® celebrations.

1. Decide on the type of speaker.

The type of speaker to choose will depend on what kind of NCSD event being hosted. Looking for a guest speaker who will make the audience laugh? Or is the event educational? Want a medical professional to share the latest in survivorship care? Or a cancer survivor who has an inspiring story to tell? Knowing what kind of speaker wanted will help narrow down the search.

2. Search the NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster for potential candidates.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation has put together a handy tool to help find the right speaker for NCSD events – the NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster. This online listing has booking information for nearly 250 public speakers, celebrities, cancer survivors, and medical professionals who are available to speak on topics of interest to cancer survivors. Register the event at ncsd.org/register to unlock exclusive access.

3. Know the budget.

The cost of hiring a professional speaker can vary significantly. Though many factors may come into play, it essentially comes down to the speaker themselves. At the bottom end of the scale, fees may run as low as a few hundred dollars. On the upper end, experienced speakers who are seen as celebrities or major industry figures may have fees that are much higher.

4. Do the homework.

Review the speaker’s website and/or social media pages. Look for videos of past presentations and speeches. Also, look for testimonials or ask the speaker for their professional résumé. Reach out to a shortlist of speakers as early as possible.

5. Consider a local speaker.

To help with the budget, look for a local (or nearby) speaker so travel and accommodation fees aren't extra. The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster has a state-by-state listing to help find a professional speaker nearby. To unlock exclusive access to the NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster, register the Survivors Day event at ncsd.org/register.

There it is! Our top 5 tips for finding the right speaker for National Cancer Survivors Day® events. For more, visit ncsd.org/speakers.

“The featured speaker for your National Cancer Survivors Day® event can make or break the experience,” says an NCSD Foundation spokesperson. “There is more than one type of public speaker, and selecting the right person takes careful consideration. Our Speakers Bureau Roster can help guide that process.”

The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster will be offered free of charge to cancer-related organizations, support groups, hospitals, and treatment centers who are holding registered National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their local communities. The NCSD Foundation encourages organizations and individuals planning NCSD events for Sunday, June 4, 2023, to register their event online at ncsd.org/register.

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023 is supported nationally by 2seventy bio, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Convatec, Coping® with Cancer magazine, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Gamida Cell, GE Healthcare, Guardant Health, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Janssen, Novocure, Servier, and Springworks Therapeutics.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life. Visit NCSD.org to learn more.