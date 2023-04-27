Pickcel empowers enterprises with customizable, secure on-premise digital signage solutions
Considering the security needs of most enterprises, Pickcel offers on-premise deployment of its digital signage software, something most vendors don't offer
Pickcel, a leading player in digital signage solutions, is one of the few providers globally to offer on-premise deployment of their software. With Pickcel's on-premise digital display solutions, businesses across various industries have achieved their goals while minimizing data privacy and security concerns.
— Basudev Saha, Co-Founder & CTO, Pickcel
"Unlike cloud-based digital signage that typically serves multiple tenants from different organizations hosted on the same cloud infrastructure, on-site deployment means the client has exclusive control over the signage network administration," explains Pickcel's Chief Technology Officer, Basudev Saha. "Our on-premise solution enables clients to implement internal security policies and compliance guidelines by simple customizations to the software."
Many businesses trust Pickcel because of the advanced SoC2 certification held by the company. Further, the brand has rich experience delivering customized solutions to clients from various sectors, including corporates, retail, transportation, defense, banking & healthcare.
For instance, in a truly impressive feat, Pickcel recently carried out a completely remote on-premise deployment of its digital signage solution for the luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes Benz. Mercedes sought a display solution for its corporate office in Berlin; the manufacturing company wanted to show confidential internal communication messages on its office screens.
Another Pickcel client, the US-based Applied Physical Sciences Corporation (APS), a research & development organization collaborating on various US defense projects, uses the on-premise digital signage solution to present real-time project progress information dashboards to its technical staff.
Pickcel has helped several other organizations strike a fine balance between their functional needs and security requirements - Manipal Hospitals, a large multi-specialty chain in India, uses Pickcel to manage a network of 250 screens. The Government of India's public policy think tank, Niti Ayog, has deployed multiple screens at Amrita University, powered by Pickcel's on-premise solution.
While cloud solutions are nowadays vastly popular as they outsource most of the heavy lifting that comes with any digital business solution, on-site deployment is still in demand amongst many enterprises, especially when communication of sensitive information is involved.
Key features of the Pickcel software:
- Complete Solution: Pickcel allows everything from designing, publishing & managing screen content- all from a single platform. It houses 100+ content templates, 60+ content apps, and an in-house design tool, Artboard.
- Content Scheduling: Users can schedule their content and automate content publishing
- Integration Capabilities: The software hosts integrations with various platforms like social media, new sites, weather, stock market data sources & more. It also has a provision to source data from any third-party tool (business intelligence dashboards, CRMs, etc.) to share information on screens.
- Hardware-agnostic: The software is compatible with a wide range of devices & systems, including Android, Windows, Raspberry Pi, Linux, Samsung Tizen OS, etc.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a global digital signage software brand with solutions impacting various industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation. The company has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. JW Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30 countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies. The brand has several partnership programs and is always looking for collaborations with regional brands.
