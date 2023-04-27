Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,890 in the last 365 days.

Acrow Supplies Temporary Detour for Traffic and Relocated Utility Line During Bridge Replacement in Ohio

Acrow Bridge in Ohio

Acrow Bridge in Ohio

Acrow logo

Acrow logo

Durable modular bridge is an ideal solution for oversized loads and tight build area

Available for rent or purchase, Acrow’s durable steel bridges are well suited to a diverse range of detour applications.”
— Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Devt, Acrow
PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to provide temporary access for vehicles and a relocated gas line during bridge replacement construction in Independence, Ohio.

The Old Rockside Road Bridge was built in 1960 to carry traffic over the Cuyahoga River and links the City of Independence with the Village of Valley View. Functionally obsolete, the bridge was also structurally deficient and given a status of “needs repair or corrective action” at inspection in November 2021. While the structure does not carry a high volume of traffic, it provides the only access to a seven-acre commercial area housing several employers including a supplier of cranes and heavy-lift equipment. When the project to replace the bridge was planned, providing a safe and robust temporary detour structure during construction was considered crucial to avoid serious economic impact on these businesses.

A modular steel solution from Acrow was selected for the project and ordered by contractor Kenmore Companies. Acrow’s two-lane bridge is 200 feet long and 24 feet wide, with five-foot-wide brackets on one side to accommodate a gas line. The structure has an epoxy deck surface and is designed to a live load of HL-93, capable of supporting cranes and other heavy equipment. Despite the extremely limited build area of approximately 150 feet long and 40 feet wide, Acrow’s modular bridge was erected without difficulty and successfully installed with a crane-assisted launch. The bridge was opened to traffic in mid-December 2022 and is anticipated to be on site for a year.

“Available for rent or purchase, Acrow’s durable steel bridges are well suited to a diverse range of detour applications,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development at Acrow. “Due to the extremely tight build area available, Acrow’s modular components were an excellent solution to minimizing the potential impacts of this project.”

Added Russ Parisi, Acrow’s Vice President, North America, “Acrow’s rapidly installed bridges provide cost-effective solutions for contractors and government agencies alike. Ideal for temporary or permanent use, Acrow’s structures are designed and manufactured for a service life of 75 – 100 years with minimal maintenance requirements.”


About Acrow
Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.


# # #

Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom PR
+1 (203) 246-6165
email us here

You just read:

Acrow Supplies Temporary Detour for Traffic and Relocated Utility Line During Bridge Replacement in Ohio

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more