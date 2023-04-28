GT MEDIA ME LAUNCHES ATM YEARBOOK 2023 - 30 YEARS IN TRAVEL TO CELEBRATE THE 30th EDITION OF ARABIAN TRAVEL MARKET
The ATM Yearbook 2023 – 30 Years in Travel, charts the industry’s unparalleled growth story over the past 30 years.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GT MEDIA ME LAUNCHES ATM YEARBOOK 2023 - 30 YEARS IN TRAVEL TO CELEBRATE THE 30th EDITION OF ARABIAN TRAVEL MARKET
• Prestigious title marks three decades of the Middle East’s leading travel and tourism event and the industry’s remarkable growth story
• Champions the show’s ‘Working Towards Net Zero’ theme
• Publisher uses carbon-neutral logistics organisations and 100% recycled paper
• Celebrates 10 years of printing the ATM Yearbook series
• Digital version now live here https://bit.ly/ATMyb23
High-end publishing house GT Media ME Ltd. has today launched the ATM Yearbook 2023 – 30 Years in Travel to celebrate the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market, with the digital version now live here.
The prestigious publication marks three decades of the Middle East’s leading travel and tourism event, which at its 2023 instalment next week (May 1-4), is set to attract more than 34,000 global participants to the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Representing the 11th edition in the publication’s series, the ATM Yearbook 2023 – 30 Years in Travel, also charts the industry’s unparalleled growth story over the past 30 years.
Published by UK-based GT Media ME Ltd, a specialist in business intelligence annuals, in partnership with ATM organiser, RX Global, the 2023 yearbook features timelines of ATM and industry highlights since 1994 when the show debuted, as well as a ‘power list’ of 30 of the most influential Middle East travel and tourism leaders.
Content is also closely aligned to ATM’s 2023 theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, with the show and RX Global pledging to become net zero by 2040, some 10 years ahead of the global travel and tourism industry’s 2050 commitment to do the same.
With RX Global encouraging all partners and exhibitors to align to its net-zero pledge, GT Media ME Ltd. is leading the charge, committed to working exclusively with carbon-neutral logistics providers and printing the yearbook on 100% high-quality recycled paper.
ATM Yearbook 2023, 30 Years in Travel content also throws the spotlight on industry efforts to meet net-zero targets, including champions pioneers of responsible and regenerative tourism across destinations, airlines, hotels, and airports, among others.
Additional highlights of the 2023 publication, the print version of which is being distributed at the show and to key industry decisionmakers, include statistics and major tourism-related infrastructure projects that demonstrate the GCC’s status as a leading global travel hub.
The region’s hotel pipeline, top industry trends, and opinion pieces penned by influential industry leaders also feature, as well as several global destinations exhibiting at ATM to leverage the show’s powerful business and networking opportunities.
The digital version of the ATM Yearbook 2023, 30 Years in Travel will be further enhanced after the show, with high-profile video interviews recorded at ATM embedded in relevant features and profiles.
“ATM Yearbook 2023, 30 Years in Travel acknowledges the pivotal role that Arabian Travel Market has played in fostering the fast-paced growth of the Middle East’s travel and tourism industry over the past 30 years, providing a platform for the sector to meet, exchange ideas, and to do business,” said Khaled Algaay, Publisher, GT Media ME Ltd.
“It also represents a major milestone for GT Media, marking 10 years since we forged a partnership with RX Global to debut the ATM Yearbook concept and today, the publication is considered a must-read, found on the bookshelves of industry movers and shakers around the world.”
He added: “With this year’s ATM championing a net-zero theme, GT Media ME Ltd. is reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable publishing model while ensuring regenerative tourism pioneers and initiatives take centre stage in the yearbook, demonstrating that travel can be a force for good.”
The ATM Yearbook series was launched in 2013 when Arabian Travel Market celebrated its 20th edition. Today it is distributed to more than 40,000 industry professionals and decision makers around the world.
It is one of several bespoke publications produced by GT Media ME Ltd. on behalf of the most powerful and influential stakeholders in key regional growth markets including the Middle East, Europe and North Africa.
GT Media ME Ltd is also the official publisher of The Global Governance Project, a UK and Canadian partnership between the G20 and G7 Research Groups, based at the University of Toronto. This partnership includes the publication of G20 and G7 Summit briefing books, which are shared with the heads of state, ministers, delegations and the global media representatives at the summits, as well as the world’s assembled and Associated Press.
