Liquified Creative Wins Two Prestigious Design Awards for Work With Annapolis Pride

Annapolis Pride 2022 Parade + Festival award-winning poster and brochure design Annapolis Pride 2022 Parade + Festival award-winning shirt design Annapolis Pride 2022 Parade + Festival award-winning brochure design

Liquified Wins Silver and Gold in the Indigo Design Awards, an International Competition for Graphic Design, UI/UX, Mobile Design, Social Change, and Branding.

ANNAPOLIS , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquified Creative recently received two prestigious awards in the 2023 Indigo Design Awards for its creative work for the 2022 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival.

The Indigo Design Awards promote global creativity by recognizing projects that are unique in graphic design, digital, mobile, and game design every year. Their Design for Social Change category not only highlights efforts that drive the design industry forward, but also drive impact and advance social issues.

Winning a Gold in the Merchandise Design for Social Change and a Silver in Poster and Brochure Design for Social Change, the design was led by one of the agency’s graphic designers, Kendall Brandt, along with the non-profit organization Annapolis Pride.

Brandt said, “I was thrilled to witness my design's positive impact on our community, especially in highlighting the significance of the Annapolis Pride Event. I feel honored to have received both awards, especially considering the underlying concept of community as it relates to graphic design.”

Shawn Noratel, Liquified’s Creative Director said, “Being announced as one of the winners by the reputable and respected members of the jury in this competition certainly helps fuel our drive to continue doing what we’re passionate about – creating impactful design that helps drive meaningful change.”

To find out more about the 2023 Indigo Design Awards and see winners from other categories, visit https://www.indigoaward.com/winners.

About Liquified Creative:

Liquified Creative is a full-service advertising agency located in Annapolis, Maryland. The agency’s in-house team provides strategic, branding, marketing, and public relations services to many Fortune 500, top mid-size, and enterprise-level companies throughout the United States. The agency has nearly two decades of providing award-winning results for its clients with the utmost in brand management and marketing initiatives, proven creative, media planning/buying, public relations, social media, web development/programming, and video production. For more information, visit www.liquifiedcreative.com or contact 443-949-5954.