“FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO” CELEBRATES TATTOO COMMUNITY JUNE 23-25 AT CALOOSA SOUND CONVENTION CENTER IN FORT MYERS
The “Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo” celebrates tattoo art, culture and community. Proceeds from the Expo, slated for June 23-25, benefit “The James Jr. Fund.”
It’s great to see the tattoo community come together at one event to support The James Jr. Fund. It really makes a difference in these families’ lives and we’re proud to be part of that effort.”FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO” ATTRACTS NATIONAL TATTOO ARTISTS, JUDGES AND ENTERTAINERS TO CALOOSA SOUND CONVENTION CENTER IN FORT MYERS
— Lisa Quinter, Event Organizer
The “Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo” is a 3-day event celebrating tattoo art, culture and community. The Expo, slated for June 23-25 at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers, is the largest of its kind and is expected to draw thousands from across the State, with proceeds benefiting “The James Jr. Fund.”
Fort Myers, FL – (May 1, 2023) Final preparations are underway for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo, scheduled for June 23-25, 2023 at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. The weekend-long event celebrates the tattoo lifestyle and features over 200 local, national, and internationally recognized artists, entertainers and over 100 vendors. Proceeds from the event benefit “The James Jr. Fund,” a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to families of children battling cancer.
"It’s great to see the tattoo community come together at one event to support The James Jr. Fund," said event organizer Lisa Quinter. "We’ve seen first-hand the difference our help makes in these families’ lives and we’re just proud to be part of that effort."
Joey Tattoo, former host of TV’s “Tattoo Rescue,” will serve as MC for the Expo weekend, as attendees have the chance to get tattooed by renowned artists—including “Ink Master” Season 10 finalist, Roly T-Rex; Nick DeMars from Season 1 of “Ink Masters: Angels” and many other celebs from the ink world. Artists will compete daily for recognition among their peers, judged by tattoo legends Yallzee, Chris “Casper” Pitre, and Alwin Perez. The main stage features entertainment by “Dr. Finnegan’s Circus”—a self-proclaimed “shock show”, comedian Justin Silva will provide the laughs, as well as a host of live music throughout the weekend.
Single-day and weekend tickets are available now at http://www.FloridaGCTattooExpo.com.
Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
The James Jr. Fund
The James Jr. Fund is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to families of children who are battling cancer. The fund was established in memory of James Jr, a young boy who lost his battle with leukemia at the age of 15. The fund helps families cover the cost of medical bills, travel expenses, and other related expenses, allowing them to focus on their child’s health and well-being. For more information, visit http://www.JamesJrFund.com.
Jay Juliano
Vision Media, Inc.
+1 754-200-8720
Jay@visionmediainc.com
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo Sizzle Reel