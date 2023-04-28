IT’S SPRING…AND TOXIC ALGAE SEASON HAS ARRIVED EARLY

Parts of U.S. Already Experiencing Outbreaks, Bracing For Potentially Severe Summer

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From Florida to the Great Lakes, the Carolinas to California, water managers and health officials are on watch for the return of toxic blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria. Parts of the country that experienced warmer-than-normal winter temperatures are already dealing with early outbreaks. Dead fish, toxic water, and warnings to stay away have already been issued along the coast of Southwest Florida as the state deals with red tide.

“Cyanobacteria thrive in warmer water and as the water temperature rises, algae grow more rapidly and float to the surface faster to form toxic blooms,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen Water Technologies. “Many of us enjoyed warmer than usual temperatures over winter, but we are likely to pay for it with a more severe toxic algae season this summer. We are already seeing blooms earlier than normal in some parts of the U.S.”

Harmful algae blooms are a growing global threat, producing dangerous toxins that can sicken or even kill people and pets and hurt property values, livelihoods, and economies. Climate change is escalating outbreaks and increasing levels of toxicity worldwide.

“Our warming planet and increasing concentrations of nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen are producing a growing number of harmful algal blooms in water bodies worldwide,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, U.S. Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “These blooms are toxic. Every year we hear about pets going into infected water and suffering the consequences.”

BlueGreen water scientists use satellites, artificial intelligence mapping, deep learning, and drones to monitor conditions and track harmful algal blooms around the world.

To protect your family and pets from harmful algal blooms:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• Stay out if the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Waterbody has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Water smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

