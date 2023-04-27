Long Island Board of REALTORS Launches New Brand and Website
Long Island Board of REALTORS, a leading regional REALTOR trade association, is excited to announce the launch of its new brand and website.WEST BABYLON, NY, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island Board of REALTORS (LIBOR), a leading regional REALTOR trade association that serves real estate professionals throughout Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties, is excited to announce the launch of its new brand and website to better serve its members and consumers.
LIBOR has over 30,000 members and is home to one of the nation's largest, most diverse memberships. With this in mind, LIBOR has introduced a new logo and visual look that reflect the professional excellence and diversity of its REALTOR members. The new visual identity debuted on its recently refreshed website lirealtor.com.
For more than 100 years, LIBOR has proudly represented generations of REALTORS, delivering unparalleled support and giving its members a competitive edge. This new brand identity represents who LIBOR REALTORS® are today and how LIBOR supports their success with innovative tools and insights that help make the American Dream come true.
“Since LIBOR’s founding in 1910, generations of REALTORS have dedicated countless hours to building our association into the forward-thinking organization it is today – always ready to meet our members’ needs,” said LIBOR President Gina Marie Bettenhauser. “Our new brand reinforces that fact, and reflects the professionalism and energy of our REALTOR members and the team that makes our association second to none.”
The Association has undergone a complete transformation, including a new logo, website design, and brand identity, to better reflect its values and mission. The new logo features the range of communities where LIBOR members work and the properties they represent from Queens to Montauk. A bridge is also displayed, front and center to emphasize LIBOR’s commitment to connection and forward progress.
The refreshed website showcases an intuitive layout, streamlined navigation, improved functionality, and a range of enhanced services and tools designed to help members make buying, selling, and renting a reality for their clients. The site also features a new resource section for consumers to navigate the home buying and selling process with ease.
"LIBOR is thrilled to unveil our new brand and look, designed with our users in mind," said LIBOR CEO Tessa Hultz. “As a trusted resource in real estate, we strived to create an intuitive website with ease of use for both our members and consumers seeking real estate information.”
For more information about LIBOR and to explore its new brand identity, please visit www.lirealtor.com.
