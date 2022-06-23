LIBOR Launches New Fair Housing Initiative
‘Home For All of Us’ Showcases REALTOR Commitment to Delivering Fair Housing Across Long IslandWEST BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island Board of REALTORS (LIBOR) today launched Home for All of Us: Committed to Delivering Fair Housing Across Long Island. This information campaign represents the organization’s public commitment to advancing fair housing, which is a key strategic imperative for LIBOR and the real estate professionals it represents. Through a new website – www.homeforallofus.org – LIBOR will share fair housing information with all who have a stake in housing and real estate issues.
“By ensuring that everyone can choose where they live, those of us who call Long Island home have an opportunity to build stronger communities, support more stable neighborhoods and create a more attractive environment for businesses to relocate and grow,” said LIBOR CEO Tessa Hultz. “With unfair housing practices and concerns making news in our communities and beyond, we want to be clear that REALTORS® are engaged partners in advancing fair housing.”
While the campaign will cover a range of issues that are core to ensuring fair housing for all, its initial focus is on source of income protections in New York State. Whether you are a property owner, broker, real estate agent, property management firm or someone renting a property for the first time, you have an opportunity and – in many cases – a legal obligation to help ensure housing is being offered in ways that treat all people equitably. The Home for All of Us website has up-to-date information that will help all involved make decisions that comply with the law and advance fair housing in their communities.
Long Island Board of REALTORS, Inc. (also known as LIBOR) is a 30,000-member, not-for-profit trade association that serves real estate professionals throughout Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties. Founded over 100 years ago, LIBOR is the fourth-largest local REALTOR board in the United States.
