Texas TV features Flower Turbines

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines ' innovative approach to renewable energy has caught the attention of the media in a newscast on KCBD. ( https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/20/local-start-up-is-recieving-recognition-its-sustainable-energy-efforts/?outputType=amp ). (Those wishing to view this from outside the US may need to use a VPN and set it to a US location.)Flower Turbines has been named as a notably promising climate change solution by The Solar Impulse Foundation, founded by Bertrand Piccard, the Swiss explorer who made history by circling the Earth in a solar-powered airplane, to improve quality of life on Earth and recognize effective and profitable climate change solutions. Flower Turbines can be found on their site at https://solarimpulse.com/solutions-explorer/wind-tulips KBCD picked up the story and Bertrand Piccard provided footage about the significance of Flower Turbines.Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines This is its fourth raise on Startengine and two of the previous raises were sold out. A link for signing up for investor updates is at https://www.flowerturbines.com/investment-signup Products can be bought at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop . Those in the EU can buy by quotation from their staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of those areas, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together. Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its “Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( http://alturl.com/wpfpr ) and Risks ( http://alturl.com/8hrbw ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

