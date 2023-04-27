Skylake Tutors Offering Free Mentoring to Students in Florida and Georgia: CEO Ethan Putterman
Expanding its services, Skylake Tutors is now offering mentoring to high school students in the Miami and Atlanta, Georgia
High school students are often faced with difficult decisions about their future. With the help of a mentor, they can gain the guidance and support they need to make the best choices for their future.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skylake Tutors, a leading provider of online tutoring services in Miami Florida, is now offering free mentoring to high school students as they ready for university. According to CEO, Ethan Andrew Putterman, the mentoring program is designed to help students develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in college and beyond.
Skylake Tutors’ mentoring program is tailored to each student’s individual needs and goals and includes one-on-one sessions with experienced tutors, who provide guidance and support to help students reach their academic goals. The tutors also provide personalized feedback and advice to help students stay on track and reach their goals.
Skylake Tutors’ mentoring program is designed to help students develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in college and beyond. The program focuses on helping students develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, as well as providing guidance on college admissions and career planning.
According to CEO, Ethan Putterman, SkyLake Tutors’ mentoring program provides insights into the day-to-day reality of working in a particular field and advice on navigating the professional world. Based on the results of a new study, students who have mentors are more likely to graduate from college. The research, which the National Mentoring Partnership conducted, found that students matched with a mentor were 55% more likely to enroll and 81% more likely to stay in college for at least two years.
More broadly, mentoring programs provide high school students with a safe and supportive environment to explore their interests and develop their skills. Mentors can help students identify their strengths and weaknesses, set goals, and develop a plan to reach those goals. Mentors can also provide advice and guidance on college and career options, as well as help students develop the skills they need to succeed in the future.
According to Ethan Putterman, “a mentor can provide guidance and support, helping students navigate the waters of their profession. In addition, a good mentor can inspire greatness in their students. Mentors can serve as role models and provide support and encouragement to help students stay motivated and focused on their goals. Mentors can also help students build relationships with peers and adults, which can be beneficial in the long run.”
Mentoring is an invaluable resource for high school students. It can help them develop the skills and confidence they need to make the right decisions for their future. With the help of a mentor, students can gain the guidance and support they need to reach their goals.
Skylake Tutors’ mentoring program is available to high school students of all ages and backgrounds. The program is offered online, making it accessible to students from all over the world. Of the new program, Putterman remarks, “the best mentors are usually the ones who have been in the same field for a long time and have seen a lot of success. They know what it takes to succeed and is willing to share their knowledge. After more than two decades in the field, I bring this knowledge to our new program.”
Skylake Tutors is committed to helping students reach their full potential and achieve their goals. The company’s mission is to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in college and beyond.
About Ethan Andrew Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, Florida. CEO of SkyLake Tutors, The College King and Aventura Tutors, he is a recognized leader in his field. Impressively credentialed, he holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder, a master's degree in political theory from the University of London, and a masters and doctorate in political philosophy from the University of Chicago.
