SharkStriker wins the Global InfoSec award at RSA conference 2023 for their Cybersecurity-as-a-Service
SharkStriker won the Global InfoSec award at RSA Conference 2023 for offering a unique human-led, enterprise-grade & holistic Cybersecurity-as-a-Service.WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SharkStriker, an ISO 27001 certified cybersecurity company from the U.S., won the 11th Global InfoSec award hosted by The Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA Conference 2023 for its Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (C-a-a-S).
It marks the second year of SharkStriker being recognized globally at the RSA Conference 2023, underscoring them as a maverick in cybersecurity. CyberDefense, a globally renowned electronic information security magazine, has awarded SharkStriker under the category of Publisher’s Choice.
This recognition is awarded to companies that stand out in terms of service or solutions. These companies go beyond the status-quo approach in the industry, offering unique value propositions for their services or products in a highly competitive cybersecurity industry.
SharkStriker has won the award for proving its mettle by going beyond traditional MDR and SIEM-as-a-Service covering individual cybersecurity requirements through a holistic approach.
Cybersecurity-as-a-service is SharkStriker’s bespoke cybersecurity offering that caters to the individual needs of a business through enterprise-grade security. Through this single service, SharkStriker offers a one-stop solution to businesses, especially Small and Medium businesses that often lack the budget and team for enterprise-grade security.
The award-winning value proposition that won this service the award is the ability to cater to every aspect of cybersecurity with a holistic approach without leaving any aspect unaddressed.
What sets this service apart from others is that it caters to the industry bottlenecks in the security of all businesses with a human touch. It not only bridges the skills gap, which is one of the biggest challenges in the industry, but it also provides the best-of-breed resources and tools that businesses cannot afford on their own.
“We are grateful for this global recognition for our service excellence. It reflects highly on our unwavering commitment to achieving client satisfaction in the realm of cybersecurity,” said Ajay Kumar, CEO and Founder of SharkStriker. He added, “As we continue to expand our foothold across the globe, we want to go beyond the boundaries of our customer’s expectations through our services.”
Gary S. Miliefsky, the publisher of the Cyber Defense Magazine said “SharkStriker embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.”
About SharkStriker
SharkStriker is a global cybersecurity company that caters to cybersecurity challenges of businesses across industries through its holistic range of cybersecurity services. They have enabled their clients with augmented cybersecurity posture as per their use cases, empowering them to achieve new growth opportunities without worrying about cyber attacks. Through a team of threat striking experts, we have made our presence across MEA, North America, Europe, and Asia.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
