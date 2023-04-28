Traveltech Rising Star Yovivo.com Selected For Collision Alpha Program

Yovivo.com has again been chosen as a top startup and invited to one of the largest tech conferences in the world

Collision is world renowned, and we cannot wait to get in front of the tech industry leaders to share our vision and progress” — Sarah Miller Benichou

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Following its success at the WebSummit in Portugal in 2022, Yovivo.com has once again been chosen to attend a leading tech conference, this time in Toronto, Canada in June 2023. Affectionately known as “the Olympics of tech”, Collision runs a leading startup program, Alpha, aimed at startups “with outstanding potential”. Yovivo.com is delighted to have been chosen for the Alpha program, and views Collision as a massive growth and fundraising opportunity.“Since Yovivo’s launch in 2021, we have been asked to attend and speak at several tech conferences, but to be chosen for the Alpha program was an unexpected honour,” says CEO Sarah Miller-Benichou . “Collision is world renowned, and we cannot wait to get in front of the tech industry leaders to share our vision and progress.”With high profile speakers, including representatives from industry giants Amazon, Stripe and Airbnb, over 40,000 attendees and nearly a thousand investors, Collision is a tech industry event not to be missed.Yovivo.com, an hotel accommodation booking site with a focus on extended-stays has been mostly catering to digital nomads, with the recent inclusion of business travellers and seasonal workers. It aims to be the go-to booking site for the growing extended-stay movement and hopes to connect with the right people at Collision.Staying ahead of the growing extended-stays trend alongside industry names such as Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Yovivo.com signed agreements with HotelBeds in September 2022, giving its users access to over 300,000 accommodations, including properties in the Sheraton, Hilton, Iberostar and Melia groups, to name but a few. It is currently running its Seed Investment Round which was launched in April 2023.About YovivoYovivo was founded by passionate expats whom have lived in more than 15 countries over the last 15 years. Currently based in Mallorca, an international hospitality hub, it became obvious to them that hotels were adapting their products with extended-stay bookings to become more economically sustainable, not only for their business growth but also in response to the growing trend of remote workers and digital nomads.Historically these nomads were mainly using private home rentals, but recent trends have shifted, and their preference has now become hotel accommodations. The idea was to create a platform dedicated to global hotel bookings to answer the demand for these types of extended-stay accommodations at reasonable rates.

Yovivo Stay Longer