Official Dodge Importer AEC Reveals 2023 Model Year Lineup Feat. Last Call Challenger & Charger Models & Durango Hellcat

AEC's Dodge 2023 Lineup

AEC’s 2023 Dodge lineup marks the end of an era for Challenger coupe and Charger sedan and brings the SUV Durango back with new-and-improved features and design

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of its 2023 RAM vehicle lineup last week, AEC, Europe’s largest official distributor of Stellantis Dodge and RAM vehicles, announces its 2023 lineup of Dodge vehicles, featuring “Last Call” models of Detroit’s classic muscle cars Challenger and Charger as they enter their final-ever year of production. Dodge’s SUV Durango arrives in its 3rd generation with updated features, premium trims, and all-new colors.

Expanding on its successful product range in 2022, AEC is bringing back three essential Dodge models with upgraded technical features, improved comfort, and maximum style. “This year, our AEC Dodge lineup is really something special. The classic Charger and Challenger models are rich with history, ruling the muscle car scene for half a century. The end of their production is truly the end of an era, and we’re proud to be able to give our customers in Europe one last chance to get their hands on these pieces of true automotive history. At the same time, we’re expanding Dodge’s ongoing lineup by bringing several new Durango models to Europe and offering more customization than ever before through the Jailbreak program,” comments Francesco Galli, Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing at AEC.

Last Call for Challenger & Charger

Since breaking onto the scene in 1966, Dodge’s Challenger and Charger have been leading figures in the Golden Age of American Muscle Cars. The iconic 3rd generation Challenger and 7th generation Charger will come to an end as we know them today in December 2023. To commemorate the classic muscle car, AEC is bringing back the Challenger SXT with 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and AWD, the Challenger R/T with 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, the Challenger Scat Pack Widebody with 6.4L Hemi V8 engine, and the high-end performance models Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak featuring the legendary 6.2L Supercharged Hemi V8 for one last run. The classic Charger models will return with the Charger Scat Pack Widebody, the Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, and the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak, all with V8 engine.

Dodge’s Jailbreak Program now extends to the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat with a 707 HP engine. The Jailbreak classification allows customers to fully customize their vehicle with a myriad of color, design, and material combinations on both interior and exterior finishes. By purchasing a Dodge Hellcat Jailbreak or Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak through AEC, customers will be able to create something truly unique that may never be seen anywhere else.

AEC 2023 Limited-Edition Models

To celebrate over 50 years of Dodge Muscle, AEC is offering five heritage-inspired Limited-Edition Models, all fitted with specialized instrument panel badges and retro styling elements and color themes reminiscent of some of the most memorable Dodge vehicles. These vehicles will only be offered in extremely limited quantities throughout Europe: Challenger Shakedown Widebody, Challenger Swinger Widebody, Charger Swinger Widebody, Charger Superbee, and Challenger Black Ghost.

AEC’s Last Call Special Edition sales in Europe will kick off with the arrival of the Challenger Shakedown in Pitch Black this July. The Shakedown is equipped with Widebody Fender Flares, Custom Decals and Badges, exclusive red interior accents and the most quintessential Challenger feature out there – a Mopar Shaker Intake protruding from the hood, which funnels air into a naturally-aspirated 6.4L Hemi V8.

As a special tribute to these models’ history and status as modern-day classics, all 2023 Charger and Challenger vehicles will be fitted with a Last Call commemorative plaque in the engine bay, designating them the last Challenger and Charger units ever produced and the last to feature the 5.7L “345” Hemi, 6.4L “392” Hemi and 6.2L Supercharged “Hellcat” Hemi V8 options. All 2023 AEC Dodge models feature improved standard range contents and Charger models include new LED headlights that offer improved lighting output.

AEC Dodge Durango

For the first time, AEC is officially introducing the Durango SRT Hellcat with 6.2L Supercharged Hellcat engine to Europe after the extension of its production run.

In addition, AEC’s 2023 Dodge Durango lineup features the newly introduced R/T Premium, SRT Premium, and SRT Hellcat Premium trims with AWD and V8 engines and significantly enhanced standard equipment. All vehicles offer improved comfort and updated technology, including state-of-the-art driver assistance and safety systems, high-end infotainment systems, leather upholstery, and refined interior finishes.

AEC’s full 2023 Dodge lineup will be available across Europe through AEC’s official dealer network, which consists of more than 155 dealerships operating in over 25 European countries. AEC customers can expect to see the first 2023 models in showrooms and available for purchase in May 2023.

To see AEC’s full 2023 lineup of Dodge and RAM vehicles, visit www.aeceurope.com and www.aeceurope.com/dealers to find the nearest AEC dealership. For European pricing on AEC’s 2023 Dodge and RAM models, please visit www.aeceurope.com/downloads/.

About AEC

AEC is a global mobility solutions provider committed to finding better ways. The group of companies is active in the areas of international vehicle distribution, global fleet services, parts and accessories, homologation, retail and logistics services, and is an official distributor of Stellantis’ Dodge and RAM brands in Europe. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996 and has since expanded to a team of 225+ international experts in seven locations and a network of 550+ dealers and partners worldwide. With 27 years of experience in the automotive industry, its own R&D facility, and a state-of-the-art Vehicle Processing Center, AEC provides partners with customized solutions tailored to their exact needs as they enter new markets and grow their brands. In 2022, AEC was named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte. Find out more at www.aecsolutions.com.