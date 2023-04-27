Push for Deregulation Sparks Safety Concerns in Electrical Trade, says LVR CPR Course Provider

Occupational licensing requirements such as the LVR CPR certification help to ensure that workers are equipped to handle potentially dangerous situations involving live low voltage panels and electrical emergencies.

Recent CEDA research suggests reducing occupational licensing requirements for electricians, plumbers and the like, will boost the economy, but at what expense?

We need to ensure that workers have the necessary qualifications and training to perform their jobs safely and competently.” — My First Aid Course

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing discussions around reducing occupational licensing requirements to boost the economy, Brisbane-based first aid training provider, My First Aid Course, has emphasised the importance of prioritising safety and quality in regulated industries.

Recent research from the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) suggests that reducing occupational licensing requirements for electricians, plumbers, and other trades that could be deemed “personal services”, could bring economic benefits of up to $5 billion a year. While there may be potential economic benefits, organisations like My First Aid Course are deeply concerned about maintaining safety checks and balances in regulated industries.

For instance, in the electrical industry, licensing requirements such as the Low Voltage Rescue (LVR) CPR certification play a critical role in ensuring that workers have the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their jobs safely and effectively. My First Aid Course conducts LVR CPR courses in Brisbane to equip electrical workers with the practical skills needed to perform rescue procedures in emergency situations, as well as risk management processes and safety practices for the prevention of injury.

"Occupational licensing requirements such as the LVR CPR certification help to ensure that workers are equipped to handle potentially dangerous situations involving live low voltage panels and electrical emergencies," said a spokesperson for My First Aid Course. "Prioritising safety and quality in licensing requirements is essential to maintaining a safe and productive workplace, as well as safety to the consumer."

Australia has an outstanding record of workplace safety in the trade industries, particularly in the electrical trade. Maintaining high safety standards and licensing requirements is critical to ensuring that this record continues.

"Our regulatory requirements are clearly working when it comes to safety. Reducing regulatory burdens may bring economic benefits, but it should not come at the cost of safety and consumer protection," said the spokesperson. "We need to ensure that workers have the necessary qualifications and training to perform their jobs safely and competently."

My First Aid Course's LVR CPR course is just one example of the importance of proper training and certification in regulated industries.

Overall, prioritising safety and quality in licensing requirements is critical to maintaining a safe and productive workplace. Proper training and certification can help to ensure that workers are equipped to provide quality goods and services while also maintaining safety standards.

