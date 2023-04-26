RUSSIA, April 26 - Denis Manturov takes part in the seventh joint meeting of Uzbek-Russian and Russian-Uzbek Business Council

Russian Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodzhayev, Chair of the Russian-Uzbek Business Council Andrei Kuzyayev and Chair of the Uzbek-Russian Business Council Davron Vakhabov took part in the seventh joint meeting of the Uzbek-Russian and the Russian-Uzbek Business Council.

“In terms of trade, we have virtually accomplished the objectives that our presidents set us. I am talking about the $10 billion that we reached this year. It is already obvious that we will exceed this level, and we are set to expand trade still further. Although we don’t have a specific target yet, I am confident that one will be set in the near future. I would like to say that $20 billion is not something unattainable,” Denis Manturov noted in his opening remarks.

According to Mr Manturov, the Russian side is ready to create all the conditions for this. It is ready to expand export and import opportunities, simplify a number of regulatory procedures and develop joint projects.

“I would like to say that the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan is ready to work with businesses and business circles, so that businesses would feel comfortable, above all. Second, I have heard many questions about transportation, standards and certification. We also review your proposals at the level of the Intergovernmental Commission,” Jamshid Khodzhayev noted, expressing his support for business circles.

The meeting participants discussed industrial cooperation issues, as well as future actions to expand bilateral trade.

