Sharla J. Frost to Serve as Moderator for Economic Development Roundtable at Annual Lt. Governor's Turkey Hunt
Sharla J. Frost, nationally recognized author and local entrepreneur, has been selected to serve as the moderator for the Oklahoma SE (Southeast) economic development roundtable at the 2023 Lt. Governor's Invitational Turkey Hunt at Hugo State Park in Sawyer, Oklahoma.
The roundtable will bring together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and economic development professionals to discuss the current state of economic development in Southeastern Oklahoma. The discussion will focus on the challenges and opportunities that exist in the state, as well as the strategies and initiatives that can be implemented to promote local economic growth and development.
Ms. Frost is a highly respected retired trial lawyer, an award winning author, fourth generation rancher, and local entrepreneur. She is a native of Frogville, Oklahoma, which is located South of Sawyer, and a graduate of the nearby Fort Towson Public School System and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Her law degree comes from Baylor Law School in Waco, Texas. She is the author of the best selling business development book, Power at the Table, as well as the Frogville, Quest series of children's books. She serves as Vice-Chair, and is the Chair-Elect, of Oklahoma SE. She is a frequent speaker at conferences and events related to business development. Her varied background and local roots provide her a unique perspective on the economic prospects for the region.
“I am honored to be selected as the moderator for this important roundtable discussion,” said Ms. Frost. “I look forward to engaging with the participants and helping to facilitate a productive and meaningful dialogue about the future of economic development in our corner of Oklahoma.”
The Lt. Governor's Invitational Turkey Hunt is an annual event that brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and economic development professionals from across the country to explore the potential of business origination and expansion into Oklahoma generally and the Southeast region of Oklahoma specifically. The event will take place on this week, April 26 and 27, at Hugo State Park in Sawyer, Oklahoma.
For more information about the event, please visit www.okse.org.
