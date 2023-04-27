Compleat Restorations Achieve Rare Milestone
Restoration and repair specialists celebrate 45 years of industry leadership and innovation.EPHRATA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 marks Compleat Restorations' 45 years as a leader in the restoration industry. The company remains committed to remaining at the forefront of restoration technology and innovation, driven by core values set forth by founder Cliff Ellis:
- Positive attitudes and admirable actions.
- Empathy and respect with positive intent.
- Continuous open communication.
- Drive to succeed.
- Urgent yet accurate service.
- Service with pride.
These values form the foundation upon which Compleat Restorations has built an impressive run as one of the nation's most respected restoration service providers. In addition, these values are woven into the company's specialization in all three key areas of restoration and repair: Home, Environmental, and Commercial.
Compleat Restorations' home restoration and repair service covers water, fire, storm, and disaster damage. Environmental services include cleaning, demolition, mold, and asbestos removal. Commercial services include a full slate of restoration, repair, cleaning, salvage, and emergency response services. In addition, the company offers a 24/7 emergency hotline and dedicated local and national disaster response teams.
About Compleat Restorations: Compleat Restoration is the industry leader in fast, thorough, and professional restoration and repair services for residential and commercial clients, no matter the level of damage. Using the unique old English spelling for "complete," Cliff Ellis started Compleat Restorations in 1978 as a one-person operation that has grown into an internationally recognized innovator based at a 31,000-square-foot Ephatra HQ.
