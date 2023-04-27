Luly Yang Wins 2023 NAUMD Image of the Year Award

NAUMD Image of the Year Award - Luly Yang for Space Needle Space Needle Uniform Collection Team Members Wear Space Needle Uniforms on the Observation Deck

Designer and Seattle icon Luly Yang wins the prestigious NAUMD Image of the Year Award for the new Space Needle uniform collection.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 18, 2023, Luly Yang accepted the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributor’s 2023 Image of the Year Award for the new uniform collection of Seattle’s historic landmark, the Space Needle. This win serendipitously fell upon the year-long celebration of the Space Needle’s 60th Anniversary since its debut for the World’s Fair.

"At the Space Needle, our Team Members are our very first brand touchpoint with our guests and Luly Yang understood that fully when designing our new uniforms,” says Ron Sevart, Space Needle President and CEO. “From bringing our innovation and sustainability values into the process, to featuring the Space Needle silhouette as part of the design, it's evident that Luly Yang is just as synonymous with Seattle as the Space Needle itself."

Like the Space Needle in 1962, Yang brought innovation and modern styling to the new uniform collection. With pops of Galaxy Gold (the Space Needle’s original color), custom graphic prints inspired by the building’s architectural drawings, and nods to the structural silhouette, homage was paid to the fine details of Seattle’s shining beacon. Garments were created for Team Members of various work groups: from outdoor and active valet attendants to operators of the 43-second elevator ride up to the famous observation deck.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have brought home the NAUMD Image of the Year Award for the Space Needle uniform partnership,” Yang rejoices. “I hope that Team Members feel proud to wear the clothing and that I can continue to innovate the uniform industry toward elevating style, performance, and pride.”

NAUMD has recognized the best workplace apparel programs since 1978, including the manufacturers and distributors that created them. Independent judges evaluate the programs on originality of design, projection of branding, functionality for the job, and use of technology and innovation.

Luly Yang first received accolades from the NAUMD Awards in 2020 for her Alaska Airlines uniform design. Wins for the 2021 Image of the Year Award for the Amazon Delivery Service Providers uniform program and Product Safety Innovation Award for state-of-the-art Luly Masks soon followed. In 2022, the Image of the Year Award was again bestowed to Yang for the sustainably-minded uniform collection for Climate Pledge Arena.