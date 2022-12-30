Luly Yang Takes Home the Victory in the Global 2022 NY Product Design Awards

New York Product Design trophies for GOLD in Exclusive Collections and SILVER in Womenswear for Luly Yang's Luleisure collection. Signature monarch rain jackets from Luly Yang's award-winning Luleisure collection.

Luly Yang rounds out 2022 by bringing home two more trophies in product design for her Luleisure fashion collection.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From its inception, the NY Product Design Awards has been geared towards honoring and promoting product designers whose works bring about positivity in the world. For its 2022 competitive year, the award competition took in over 800 entries from 24 countries. Individuals and companies put their design prowess on full display as they sought to snag a victory in the competition, which in recent years had taken a name for itself as one of the leading design awards internationally.

In the face of fierce competition, Luly Yang swayed the hearts of the jury with her Luleisure ready-to-wear submission in the Fashion and Lifestyle category. She walked away with the GOLD Award in Exclusive Collections and SILVER in Womenswear. The winning work was created by Luly Yang Design Group and debuted in December of 2021.

Yang’s Luleisure is a limited-edition collection thoughtfully designed to live life alongside you. Luleisure incorporates the signature Luly Yang style to create elevated wardrobe staples, statement pieces, and multifunctional accessories. Luleisure embodies today’s lifestyle, with an understanding that we all need adaptable garments that evolve with us. To honor this adaptability, Luleisure elegantly blurs the lines with transitional pieces that can be layered up or down to carry you from brunch to business, from season to season, and from home to travel.

Beyond style and function, sustainable living is a core value of Luleisure, as it is with all Yang’s collections. Part of maintaining the company’s brand ethos is respecting humanity through social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Yang’s hope is that Luleisure will inspire the next chapter in fashion, where it won’t be about trends, but rather about investing in pieces that have an extended life in your closet and lend themselves to a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

“As the world changes, so will designs that have to adapt and cater to new horizons. The insight demonstrated by Luly Yang’s entry was certainly inspirational,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA), said. “As a new wave of individuals rise to the challenge and demonstrate their take on designing the world of tomorrow, we here at IAA are waiting with bated breath what the future holds.”

About Luly Yang

Luly Yang is a Seattle-based Taiwanese-American couture fashion and product designer who seeks to elevate the human experience through innovative designs. This mission flows through a dynamic portfolio of multifaceted operations that include Luly Yang Couture, her award-winning fashion house founded in 2000 specializing in couture red carpet evening wear, bridal, and bespoke suiting; the Luly Yang Design Group (LYDG) that designs and manufactures custom branded corporate uniforms; and specialty lines featuring limited edition ready-to-wear and accessories. LYC and LYDG are entirely operated by a diverse group of people from varying backgrounds and are solely owned by Yang.

For more about Luly Yang and to see photos from this winning collection, visit www.LulyYang.com.

Luly Yang - The Making of Luleisure